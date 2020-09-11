Killer Mike Responds To Everyone Upset Over Meeting Georgia Governor Brian Kemp

Atlanta rapper Killer Mike isn’t running scared or ghosting fans on social media. Instead, the hip-hop veteran has come forward to speak out on his publicized and criticized meeting with Republican Georgia governor Brian Kemp.
Killer Mike Defends Brian Kemp Meeting
Instead of losing his cool or going the blocking route with his followers, Mike relied on the power of social media to defend his image. Assuring fans he hadn’t jumped ship, KM explained the motivation and reason behind linking up with the man responsible for stealing the election from popular Georgia politician Stacey Abrams in 2018.
“I wanna thank my potna Bear Loc (@higherlevelbear) for coming thru with me today as I met with @govkemp. 🐻 Here is what Bear Had to say and I am truly humbled by his words: “This man is working for us even when we don’t see it. I witnessed Michael Render (Not Killer Mike) sit with The Governor of Georgia and give him honest salt of the earth talk on behalf of “Black Boys and Men”, “Barber Busines” & “The Ga Justice initiatives he supports”. Lemme add he has been informed by Local grassroots leaders, Judges and Lawyers he knows and trust and his Homies that are currently serving life. Mike is really the real deal. He ain’t just tapping and rapping. He is about the #plotplanstrategizeorganizeandmobilze move! #AlwaysRolliN #Mybrotherskeeper #Warrior”! Thank U @higherlevelbear.” -Killer Mike’s Instagram
Mike also shouted out his local community for standing up and supporting him for speaking out on Atlanta issues with Governor Kemp.
“Thank my community and all that advised me on talking points for our community and the wider community. I will say I was welcomed with respect. I was heard and our exchange was productive. I look forward to helping Georgia increase it’s 2% Govt state contract participation to 10-15 % (and greater) participation.! This state can with all its business interest can become an example of what a southern progressive economy can be. This is the 1st of many real and frank conversations to be had. Thank U @govkemp and your staff for the day. #ThankAllThoseWhoCounselMe #YallsInfoHelpsMeBeBetter #ThankMyBrothersAndSisters #ThankAllGeorgiansWhoReallyWork! #IWillContinueDoingMyBestForUs”
Mike Addressing Black Twitter
Killer Mike didn’t just rely on his Instagram page to explain himself. The Georgia native also addressed fans directly through a series of Twitter responses.
Kemp Talks About The Mike Meeting
Governor Kemp went to his social media pages to dish on the meeting. According to his Twitter page, the discussion centered on the music industry and small businesses dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.
“Today, Marty and I had a great meeting with @KillerMike . We discussed how small businesses and the music industry are weathering the pandemic, the value of our skilled trade workers, and our fight to end human trafficking in Georgia. We look forward to seeing him again soon!” -Brian Kemp’s Twitter
Black-Owned Businesses
Mike might have really had an eagerness to talk to Governor Kemp as a small business owner. Recent reports claimed Black-owned companies could run out of cash by December if the government doesn’t get involved as a result of the economy trying to recover during the COVID-19 crisis.
Small businesses have largely exhausted their federal funding and are starting to lay off workers, with many worrying about having to shut their doors for good, according to a new survey from Goldman Sachs provided exclusively to Axios. Business still has not returned to normal, six months after the coronavirus pandemic first appeared in U.S. But small firms say the money they received from the Paycheck Protection Program has run dry. Data show Black-owned businesses face an even steeper climb. 43% say they their business’s cash reserves will be depleted by year end if Congress does not act in September, compared to 30% of respondents overall. 31% say less than a quarter of their pre-COVID revenue has returned. (Axios)