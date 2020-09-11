Killer Mike Responds To Everyone Upset Over Meeting Georgia Governor Brian Kemp

Atlanta rapper Killer Mike isn’t running scared or ghosting fans on social media. Instead, the hip-hop veteran has come forward to speak out on his publicized and criticized meeting with Republican Georgia governor Brian Kemp.

Killer Mike Defends Brian Kemp Meeting

Instead of losing his cool or going the blocking route with his followers, Mike relied on the power of social media to defend his image. Assuring fans he hadn’t jumped ship, KM explained the motivation and reason behind linking up with the man responsible for stealing the election from popular Georgia politician Stacey Abrams in 2018.

“I wanna thank my potna Bear Loc (@higherlevelbear) for coming thru with me today as I met with @govkemp. 🐻 Here is what Bear Had to say and I am truly humbled by his words: “This man is working for us even when we don’t see it. I witnessed Michael Render (Not Killer Mike) sit with The Governor of Georgia and give him honest salt of the earth talk on behalf of “Black Boys and Men”, “Barber Busines” & “The Ga Justice initiatives he supports”. Lemme add he has been informed by Local grassroots leaders, Judges and Lawyers he knows and trust and his Homies that are currently serving life. Mike is really the real deal. He ain’t just tapping and rapping. He is about the #plotplanstrategizeorganizeandmobilze move! #AlwaysRolliN #Mybrotherskeeper #Warrior”! Thank U @higherlevelbear.” -Killer Mike’s Instagram

Mike also shouted out his local community for standing up and supporting him for speaking out on Atlanta issues with Governor Kemp.

“Thank my community and all that advised me on talking points for our community and the wider community. I will say I was welcomed with respect. I was heard and our exchange was productive. I look forward to helping Georgia increase it’s 2% Govt state contract participation to 10-15 % (and greater) participation.! This state can with all its business interest can become an example of what a southern progressive economy can be. This is the 1st of many real and frank conversations to be had. Thank U @govkemp and your staff for the day. #ThankAllThoseWhoCounselMe #YallsInfoHelpsMeBeBetter #ThankMyBrothersAndSisters #ThankAllGeorgiansWhoReallyWork! #IWillContinueDoingMyBestForUs”

Mike Addressing Black Twitter

Killer Mike didn’t just rely on his Instagram page to explain himself. The Georgia native also addressed fans directly through a series of Twitter responses.

Absolutely. I pay taxes in Georgia and own business there. I’m checking up on my dollars At work. I also meet with my city council member, state rep and mayor.! I suggest all Georgians do the same. https://t.co/UbIdPlIDid — Killer Mike (@KillerMike) September 10, 2020

I was on the call with Snoop. He was brilliant in her criticism and challenged the Dem party to step up on behalf of BLACK issues in the country. Cube & Chuck D are still my inspiration to be educated and active https://t.co/Ihs9mIdpbo — Killer Mike (@KillerMike) September 10, 2020

Drew u as a white guy cannot tell me who to y’all to on behalf of my community in a state I am native to. Sorry Drew that’s not a “Privilege” u have. Be well. Also please post your efforts so I know I’m talking to a ln ally not a Wanna be “Master”. https://t.co/61xpd5WLNF — Killer Mike (@KillerMike) September 10, 2020

Some of my issues: “Blacks In Ga” having more than 2% of state contracts while making up 35% of the state. Black men and boys getting free trade school vs building more jails. A justice system than deals with children’s trauma vs jailing them. U need better “issues”. https://t.co/tJlx4Lp2zz — Killer Mike (@KillerMike) September 10, 2020

Like old folks b4 they walk out the bank! 🤣 https://t.co/RBQuOJbU3O — Killer Mike (@KillerMike) September 10, 2020

After I sought counsel from Community activists That I know and have worked with over 20 yrs, black judges and lawyers, black Biz leaders and my neighbors I absolutely did. https://t.co/YleKTOS9nH — Killer Mike (@KillerMike) September 10, 2020

I got my own Guns, Bubba. 😉. I’m a southerner https://t.co/jz1HLZzZ6L — Killer Mike (@KillerMike) September 10, 2020

If they did now that he has the job he gotta deal with me and we pushing them line for us. Also if u not gonna storm the capital and overthrow Ga’s government I suggest u get involved by contacting ya state reps, local politicians and getting in their face ASAP to help. https://t.co/5GHBDO4FSc — Killer Mike (@KillerMike) September 10, 2020

Well my 86 yr old Aunt who actually risked her life in B Ham and Selma was proud and called me courageous. Umma lean into that cuz she did the work. https://t.co/GP1OTPieG8 — Killer Mike (@KillerMike) September 10, 2020

Kemp Talks About The Mike Meeting

Governor Kemp went to his social media pages to dish on the meeting. According to his Twitter page, the discussion centered on the music industry and small businesses dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

“Today, Marty and I had a great meeting with @KillerMike . We discussed how small businesses and the music industry are weathering the pandemic, the value of our skilled trade workers, and our fight to end human trafficking in Georgia. We look forward to seeing him again soon!” -Brian Kemp’s Twitter

Today, Marty and I had a great meeting with @KillerMike. We discussed how small businesses and the music industry are weathering the pandemic, the value of our skilled trade workers, and our fight to end human trafficking in Georgia. We look forward to seeing him again soon! pic.twitter.com/yR6iVaAJo1 — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) September 9, 2020

Black-Owned Businesses

Mike might have really had an eagerness to talk to Governor Kemp as a small business owner. Recent reports claimed Black-owned companies could run out of cash by December if the government doesn’t get involved as a result of the economy trying to recover during the COVID-19 crisis.