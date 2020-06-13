Vixen Keyshia Ka’oir knows how to appreciate the weekend. The hip-hop model went online Saturday to warm up everyone’s afternoon with a steamy bikini pic soaking in chill vibes.

Ka’oir x Weekend

Keyshia went to her Instagram page with an eye-opening shot. The pic shows Mrs. Gucci Mane relaxing on a boat with an entire city landscape behind her. The pic also comes a day after Guwop let loose a huge social media tantrum aimed at his record label.

High-Key Details

On Wednesday, Guwop went to his Instagram page with a steamy pic of Ka’oir. Mane released a marriage goals-driven shot with both of them smiling and rocking sunglasses.

“Tell them skinny girls to point me where da thick girls 🏹 at @keyshiakaoir 🥶 💙 🥶” -Gucci Mane’s Instagram “🥶😱” -Keyshia Ka’oir

Wait, There’s More

In mid-April 2020, Keyshia hit up Instagram with a must-see boo’d up shot. In the pic, she’s chilling alongside Gucci in their backyard around a massive pool.

“Backyard on this fine Sunday! #TheWops” -Keyshia Ka’oir’s Instagram

Before You Go

The same week, Ka’oir went to her Instagram page with a must-see slideshow flexing major curves. She acknowledged living in quarantine and wanting to come back to the world with a jaw-dropping physique.

“Hopefully I can come out of quarantine looking like this 😩” -Keyshia Ka’oir’s Instagram