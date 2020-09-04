Up Next
in LOOK 09/04/20 ∙ 12:40 PM
210 Views 2 Comments

Keyshia Cole is Damn Happy Her Divorce is Over W/ The Biggest Smile to Prove It

Written By Hanan Othman

in LOOK 09/04/20 ∙ 12:40 PM
210 Views 2 Comments

Keyshia Cole is Damn Happy Her Divorce is Over W/ The Biggest Smile to Prove It

Written By Hanan Othman

R&B star Keyshia Cole and NBA player Daniel Gibson have finally finalized their divorce and she couldn’t be happier. Cole shared a shot of herself positively glowing with joy and the biggest smile ever when sharing the news on her Instagram. I’m so damn happy my divorce is FINALLY, FINAL!!! This is not a SHADE POST PROMISE! Just a genuinely happy post, that that weight is lifted from over both our heads.” 

Keyshia Cole

Written by Hanan Othman

SOHH editorial assistant, RihannaNavy member, mega movie buff, dog mom.

2 Comments

Leave a Reply

  2. I get paid over $90 1 to 3 hours working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I’d be able to do it but my best friend earns over $27k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless.

    Heres what I’ve been doing ———-> Read More

Slide into our comments

Megan-Thee-Stallion-Selfie0

Megan Thee Stallion Let’s Her Hair Do All The Talking Modeling Skintight All-Black Leotard
Rico Nasty Selfie Bed

Rico Nasty Apologizes For Racial Slur, Silento Arrested, Kanye West Dominates Forbes