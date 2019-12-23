Hollywood heavyweight Kevin Hart knows Eddie Murphy delivered in a big way this past weekend. The high-profile actor has celebrated one of the true kings of comedy putting together an unforgettable “Saturday Night Live” performance.

On Monday, Hart applauded Murphy’s greatness and called the show one of the best in years.

kevinhart4real: This is such an amazing moment….Woooooooow!!!!! Eddie Murphy was unreal….one of the Best @nbcsnl in years….this photo is LEGENDARY!!!!! All GOATS!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾…..#Legends#Powerful#GOATS#Comedy#blackexcellence

This past Sunday, rap veteran Nas reflected on Eddie slaying the stage for a memorable “SNL” broadcast.

On the broadcast, Eddie hosted and appeared in a ton of unforgettable sketches.