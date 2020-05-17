Louisana rapper Kevin Gates might have some explaining to do. After an x-rated video leaked allegedly of the rapper with an unnamed woman social media has erupted with speculation.

Gates Tape

Twitter users have done their research on the matter. Some even comparing the tattoos of the people in the sex tape to those of Kevin Gates and his wife Dreka. Some believe it’s him while others are skeptical.

No lie I peeped the tattoos but he got too many 😭 and Gates really ain’t that skinny — 🥶Duwop.🌬❄️ (@__queenduwop) May 17, 2020 The Internet comments on Kevin Gates sex tape

Somebody got all of Kevin Gates tattoos is what y’all trying to tell me? Nigga his face right there! The cross tattoo right there — ; (@THATSKYI) May 17, 2020

sooooo … they linked kevin gates sex tape & it’s not dreka in the video w/ him… pic.twitter.com/Qfj4zNfUXJ — inuyasha’s baby mother (@localearthangel) May 17, 2020

Freak A Leak

Some have been roasting him and expressing disappointment for the video. People have said they expected a little more “freak” from Gates, putting his lyrics into consideration.

Damn kevin gates…. u talk so nasty had a bitch fooled for years😤 #kevingatesvideo this nigga dont even look the same no more 😖… Now i cant listen to half of yo music cuz its a cap😂 pic.twitter.com/oLemkmV8XH — azizah (@AziToCold) May 17, 2020

Kevin gates girl said fuck cheating, he showed all my friends he got a lil dck and no stroke. #kevingatesvideo pic.twitter.com/SehxbVms36 — I write…dope books😝❤ (@EbonyDiamonds86) May 17, 2020

U niggas be talking all that freak shit but really be out here with them Kevin Gates moves in the bedroom 😩😭🤦🏾‍♀️ — Babby💋💦Face💋💦Me (@washingtoname22) May 17, 2020

wowww i jus seen kevin gates sex tape n he not even freak nasty like he says he is😵 — Huttin Dior❦ (@hutttttonn) May 17, 2020

Wait, There’s More

Gates knows the music biz doesn’t play fair. The hip-hop entertainer recently teased new music referencing the entertainment industry gearing up to blackball producer Young Chop. Several weeks ago, he went online to share a hard-hitting song. In the untitled record, he specifically references Chop gearing up to get taken out at the hands of the industry.

“I cut off my finger to save my hand, this is how I got established,” KG raps. “My heart goes out to Young Chop and the industry, they gonna black ball him/So hard with the gun copped…”

Before You Go

KG’s wife Dreka wife is really ride or die for him. The hip-hop star’s day one acknowledged his 34th birthday back in February 2020 with a super gushy open message. She went to Instagram and didn’t hold back on pouring out her love for her life partner. Following this alleged scandal, comments have been popping up on the post.