Louisana rapper Kevin Gates might have some explaining to do. After an x-rated video leaked allegedly of the rapper with an unnamed woman social media has erupted with speculation.
Gates Tape
Twitter users have done their research on the matter. Some even comparing the tattoos of the people in the sex tape to those of Kevin Gates and his wife Dreka. Some believe it’s him while others are skeptical.
Freak A Leak
Some have been roasting him and expressing disappointment for the video. People have said they expected a little more “freak” from Gates, putting his lyrics into consideration.
Wait, There’s More
Gates knows the music biz doesn’t play fair. The hip-hop entertainer recently teased new music referencing the entertainment industry gearing up to blackball producer Young Chop. Several weeks ago, he went online to share a hard-hitting song. In the untitled record, he specifically references Chop gearing up to get taken out at the hands of the industry.
“I cut off my finger to save my hand, this is how I got established,” KG raps. “My heart goes out to Young Chop and the industry, they gonna black ball him/So hard with the gun copped…”
Before You Go
KG’s wife Dreka wife is really ride or die for him. The hip-hop star’s day one acknowledged his 34th birthday back in February 2020 with a super gushy open message. She went to Instagram and didn’t hold back on pouring out her love for her life partner. Following this alleged scandal, comments have been popping up on the post.
“Happy #Rebirth Day my love, my best friend, my life partner. When I met you 16 years ago I already knew that you and I were meant to do amazing things together. It was already written. The universe always aligns for us as long as we are in agreement. Even though the journey hasn’t been smoothe AT ALL, we’ve definitely gotten off path MANY TIMES due to distractions, mostly low vibrating entities that were leeching off of your energy and fed your ego, whose only goal was to keep us from doing what we were put here to do. Seeing your rebirth has been one of the most amazing things I’ve witnessed in my life. You are now 34 years old. They say that 33 is the Age of Enlightenment and that couldn’t be truer. This past year has by far been one of the hardest of my life, of our life. There were so many times where I was ready to throw in the towel but I didn’t let up and you came out on the other side REBORN, free of the contracts and agreements that you had with low vibrating entities, free of traumas and imbalances that caused you to be your own worst enemy. To see you FREE of all of those things…Just beautiful ☀️ 😍❤️ I’ll always be your cheerleader. I’ll always have your back when you don’t even have your own. I thank God/Universe for gifting me the ability to recognize that everything is spirit, nothing else nothing more.”