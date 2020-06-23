Rap producer Kenny Beats is blessing up the youth in a big way. After a meme recently emerged of a kid using headphones and his iPhone in an improvised bedroom studio, the hip-hop entertainer has officially upped his game.

Kenny x Studio

With the help of various music figures, the 11-year-old rapper now has some pretty serious professional studio gear. Kenny took to Twitter to show Ray love and project success for him in the future.

High-Key Details

Both Beats and rapper Rob $tone went to their Twitter pages to initially share the must-see pic. Kenny Beats and Rob $tone offered to get the young rapper some equipment and help the kid out.

Find him please. We’ll buy him equipment @kennybeats @guapdad4000 https://t.co/aKoNBC1C5j — rob $tone. (@youngrobstone) June 9, 2020 Kenny Beats put out a plea to help this kid who surfaced on the internet

We gotta find him and get him some equipment !!! https://t.co/WPf5B3fz43 — kennybeats (@kennybeats) June 9, 2020

Wait, There’s More

A slew of other rappers and musicians agreed to pitch in for the kid to get some serious studio gear.

im in — Elite (@Elite) June 9, 2020

I’ll put in money for some XLRs or monitors. 😂 — A-thony CAB-tano (@theneedledrop) June 9, 2020 The young rapper made himself a make shift studio

lemme get him some proper headphones pls — Black Lives Matter (@oshimakesmusic) June 9, 2020

Before You Go

Somebody tracked down the child’s YouTube channel. Since then, Beats has contacted him and his family to make this all come true.

“WE FOUND RAY ON YOUTUBE! LET HIM KNOW WE GOT A HOME STUDIO READY FOR HIM!” -Kenny Beats’ Twitter