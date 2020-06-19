Grammy-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar might be keeping fans waiting on greatness. The hip-hop star’s Top Dawg Entertainment boss Punch has updated fans thirsting for K. Dot.
Kenny x Punch
This week, Punch went online to address a Twitter follower asking for Lamar to return to the spotlight. Instead of gassing up the hype, the Top Dawg president simmered down any possibility of a comeback going down soon.
“Nah. N*ggas don’t appreciate it.” -Punch’s Twitter
High-Key Details
Recently, footage and pics surfaced of Lamar joined by tons of anti-police brutality protesters in Compton. In addition to locals, Lamar also had NBA superstar DeMar DeRozan by his side at the peaceful demonstration.
Kendrick Lamar, an artist who’s been outspoken about police brutality for years and has released not just several protest songs but perhaps the definitive protest anthem of a generation, was out protesting in Compton on Sunday (6/7), XXL and Complex report. NBA players DeMar DeRozan and Russell Westbrook were in attendance at Sunday’s Compton protest as well. (Brooklyn Vegan)
Wait, There’s More
Videographer Saul Lopez shared some epic moments from the event. One pic included Lamar posing in all-black attire and wearing a face mask.
“I owe everything to Black culture. The Black community has given me friendship, mentorship, kindness, love, music, creative inspirations, role models and so much more. The fight to end racial injustice is a long one, but one I’m committed to being a part of through my art and my voice. Black Lives Matter. This is a portrait I took of Kendrick Lamar today. All I did was say hello. Without asking, he stopped and posed. I gladly photographed him.” -Saul Lopez’s Instagram
Before You Go
Compton Mayor Aja Brown shared some epic moments from the event. She also spoke on the significance of people coming together to protest inequality.
“Compton Family – Thank you to each and every one of you that joined together today for the #ComptonPeaceWalk. Thousands came together – men, women and children, to peacefully march for unity, justice, and peace – for all.
Today, we demonstrated that the LOVE we have for one another is powerful. Thank you to everyone that came out and to those that wanted to, but couldn’t. We represented #ComptonUnited#ComptonStrong.
As I said today, this moment is not the ending, but the beginning of a new era – a movement to engage, educate and empower Compton to mobilize, organize and take action, especially when it counts.
Today was glorious. God is with us. It was a special day in Compton’s History. I’m honored to be here with you. Compton, this is our time. 🙏🏾🙏🏼 A special thank you to everyone putting in work every day to move our city forward. Our Compton family is incredible. This is your time. Let’s activate.
If you’re ready to join the movement and want to know when it’s time to mobilize text ComptonUnited to 31996.
May you all stay blessed. Love you all. 📸: @100kdai” -Aja Brown’s Instagram