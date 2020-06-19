Grammy-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar might be keeping fans waiting on greatness. The hip-hop star’s Top Dawg Entertainment boss Punch has updated fans thirsting for K. Dot.

This week, Punch went online to address a Twitter follower asking for Lamar to return to the spotlight. Instead of gassing up the hype, the Top Dawg president simmered down any possibility of a comeback going down soon.

“Nah. N*ggas don’t appreciate it.” -Punch’s Twitter

Recently, footage and pics surfaced of Lamar joined by tons of anti-police brutality protesters in Compton. In addition to locals, Lamar also had NBA superstar DeMar DeRozan by his side at the peaceful demonstration.

Kendrick Lamar, an artist who’s been outspoken about police brutality for years and has released not just several protest songs but perhaps the definitive protest anthem of a generation, was out protesting in Compton on Sunday (6/7), XXL and Complex report. NBA players DeMar DeRozan and Russell Westbrook were in attendance at Sunday’s Compton protest as well. (Brooklyn Vegan)

Videographer Saul Lopez shared some epic moments from the event. One pic included Lamar posing in all-black attire and wearing a face mask.

“I owe everything to Black culture. The Black community has given me friendship, mentorship, kindness, love, music, creative inspirations, role models and so much more. The fight to end racial injustice is a long one, but one I’m committed to being a part of through my art and my voice. Black Lives Matter. This is a portrait I took of Kendrick Lamar today. All I did was say hello. Without asking, he stopped and posed. I gladly photographed him.” -Saul Lopez’s Instagram

Kendrick Lamar out protesting in Compton today #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/C8MjKf93yI — Hiiipower – TDE News (@hiiipowers) June 8, 2020

Kendrick Lamar protesting in LA 🗣 pic.twitter.com/jtY4BAoQxC — Team Ab-Soul TDE (@abdashsoulTDE) June 8, 2020

DeMar DeRozan & Kendrick Lamar protesting together in Compton, CA pic.twitter.com/pjBMOpb1xb — New Branches (@new_branches) June 7, 2020

Kendrick Lamar protesting with the people pic.twitter.com/hV98fWFFzw — HOT 97 (@HOT97) June 8, 2020

Compton Mayor Aja Brown shared some epic moments from the event. She also spoke on the significance of people coming together to protest inequality.