Grammy-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar is fighting for what’s right. The hip-hop superstar hit the streets this past weekend in California to protest inequality and racism.

K. Dot x Protest

Over the past few hours, footage and pics have surfaced of Lamar joined by tons of protesters in Compton. In addition to locals, Lamar also had NBA superstar DeMar DeRozan by his side at the peaceful demonstration.

Kendrick Lamar, an artist who’s been outspoken about police brutality for years and has released not just several protest songs but perhaps the definitive protest anthem of a generation, was out protesting in Compton on Sunday (6/7), XXL and Complex report. NBA players DeMar DeRozan and Russell Westbrook were in attendance at Sunday’s Compton protest as well. (Brooklyn Vegan)

High-Key Details

Videographer Saul Lopez shared some epic moments from the event. One pic included Lamar posing in all-black attire and wearing a face mask.

“I owe everything to Black culture. The Black community has given me friendship, mentorship, kindness, love, music, creative inspirations, role models and so much more. The fight to end racial injustice is a long one, but one I’m committed to being a part of through my art and my voice. Black Lives Matter. This is a portrait I took of Kendrick Lamar today. All I did was say hello. Without asking, he stopped and posed. I gladly photographed him.” -Saul Lopez’s Instagram

Kendrick Lamar out protesting in Compton today #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/C8MjKf93yI — Hiiipower – TDE News (@hiiipowers) June 8, 2020

Kendrick Lamar protesting in LA 🗣 pic.twitter.com/jtY4BAoQxC — Team Ab-Soul TDE (@abdashsoulTDE) June 8, 2020

DeMar DeRozan & Kendrick Lamar protesting together in Compton, CA pic.twitter.com/pjBMOpb1xb — New Branches (@new_branches) June 7, 2020

Kendrick Lamar protesting with the people pic.twitter.com/hV98fWFFzw — HOT 97 (@HOT97) June 8, 2020

Wait, There’s More

Compton Mayor Aja Brown shared some major event moments. She also spoke on the significance of people coming together to protest inequality.

“Compton Family – Thank you to each and every one of you that joined together today for the #ComptonPeaceWalk. Thousands came together – men, women and children, to peacefully march for unity, justice, and peace – for all. Today, we demonstrated that the LOVE we have for one another is powerful. Thank you to everyone that came out and to those that wanted to, but couldn’t. We represented #ComptonUnited#ComptonStrong. As I said today, this moment is not the ending, but the beginning of a new era – a movement to engage, educate and empower Compton to mobilize, organize and take action, especially when it counts. Today was glorious. God is with us. It was a special day in Compton’s History. I’m honored to be here with you. Compton, this is our time. 🙏🏾🙏🏼 A special thank you to everyone putting in work every day to move our city forward. Our Compton family is incredible. This is your time. Let’s activate. If you’re ready to join the movement and want to know when it’s time to mobilize text ComptonUnited to 31996. May you all stay blessed. Love you all. 📸: @100kdai” -Aja Brown’s Instagram

Before You Go

Rap star YG also appeared at the event and had protesters turning up to his “F*ck The Police” protest song. The Bompton native shared the footage and spoke on the importance of standing up for something he believes in.