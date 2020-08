It’s a special day for VMA’s host Keke Palmer and she’s celebrating it right with a stunning shot of herself in a cheetah-print tight dress and letting her endless curls cascade down her back from a high ponytail. The actress and singer reflected back on her 26th year by calling it blissful and showing appreciation to her mom and family, as well as her fans, who she described as the ones always pushing her forward in work and in life.

