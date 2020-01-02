R&B singer Kehlani is in a world of pain right now. The West Coast musician has come forward with deep words about the unexpected death of 21-year-old rapper and close friend Lexi Alijai.
Lani went to her Instagram page last night to reflect on their close-knit bond and how much of an impact Alijai’s passing is having on her.
i’m so sick. i’m so angry. i’m confused and my heart is broken. i don’t know why this happened. i don’t know what you’ve ever done but be brilliant, kind, strong, gentle, compassionate… my lil f*ckin baby dawg. you got my heart on the floor right now lex. you were such a star to me because every word you spoke was true. every word you wrote was honest. you asked questions with wide eyes, you laughed and covered your mouth cuz you was always so shy even tho everyone who ever seen you said you was so damn gorgeous. f*ck imma miss you. u was such a thug bro i seen u go thru it ALL!!!! and then TELL THE STORIES SO BEAUTIFULLY! you was supposed to go take over the world lex. you was supposed take home the trophies and hang the plaques up. i won’t forget the late night drives or the hotel nights i won’t forget u playing in my makeup i won’t forget a thing. why it had to be like this. i love you sis. so much. huggin yo family.
Lani also went to her Twitter page to pour out more emotions and reflections on Lexi but did not provide any details on what ultimately ended her life.
Rap artists Wale and Dreamville’s Bas also reacted to the shocking news.
Lexi rose to fame in 2014 and collaborated with Kehlani a year later.
Lynch, who was a St. Paul, Minn., native, gained prominence by rapping over songs like Bryson Tiller’s “Exchange,” Meek Mill’s “Cold Hearted” and Drake’s “Girls Love Beyonce.” She also released original music, including several mixtapes, the first being “Super Sweet 16’s” in 2014. She would followed that up with 2014’s “feel-less” and 2015’s “Joseph’s Coat,” and debuted her first full-length project in 2017 with the 16-track “Growing Pains.” Her collaboration with Kehlani, “Jealous,” came on Kehlani’s 2015 mixtape “You Should Be Here,” which was nominated for best urban contemporary album at the Grammys. (Variety)