R&B singer Kehlani is in a world of pain right now. The West Coast musician has come forward with deep words about the unexpected death of 21-year-old rapper and close friend Lexi Alijai.

Lani went to her Instagram page last night to reflect on their close-knit bond and how much of an impact Alijai’s passing is having on her.

i’m so sick. i’m so angry. i’m confused and my heart is broken. i don’t know why this happened. i don’t know what you’ve ever done but be brilliant, kind, strong, gentle, compassionate… my lil f*ckin baby dawg. you got my heart on the floor right now lex. you were such a star to me because every word you spoke was true. every word you wrote was honest. you asked questions with wide eyes, you laughed and covered your mouth cuz you was always so shy even tho everyone who ever seen you said you was so damn gorgeous. f*ck imma miss you. u was such a thug bro i seen u go thru it ALL!!!! and then TELL THE STORIES SO BEAUTIFULLY! you was supposed to go take over the world lex. you was supposed take home the trophies and hang the plaques up. i won’t forget the late night drives or the hotel nights i won’t forget u playing in my makeup i won’t forget a thing. why it had to be like this. i love you sis. so much. huggin yo family.

Lani also went to her Twitter page to pour out more emotions and reflections on Lexi but did not provide any details on what ultimately ended her life.

jus got the worst fuckin news ever. my heart is BROKE. FUCK — Kehlani (@Kehlani) January 1, 2020

weakest saddest way to start a new year



i’m off this happy new year please please please please be safe out here



love on your people



please — Kehlani (@Kehlani) January 1, 2020

it’s hard to have so much faith in god and that everything happen for a reason cuz it’s shit i can’t imagine there ever being a reason for



why bro — Kehlani (@Kehlani) January 1, 2020

i keep typing and backspacing

you knew what you meant to me

everyone knew what you meant

you were so special bro

i seen you fight thru it all i seen u thug it out lex

imma miss you so bad

you was about to get everything you always talked about



RIP MY BABY

I LOVE YOU LEX 4L — Kehlani (@Kehlani) January 2, 2020

i’m angry i’m confused i’m heartbroken i’m angry i’m confused. i love you lexii. my baby was 21!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Kehlani (@Kehlani) January 2, 2020

this shit was so much deeper than music



that was my little sister — Kehlani (@Kehlani) January 2, 2020

Lex sold her mixtape for 100$ a pop cuz Nip did it and proved it could be done



SELF BELIEF

LION HEARTED. — Kehlani (@Kehlani) January 2, 2020

i HATE this. — Kehlani (@Kehlani) January 2, 2020

something bout the way it taste make me feel so alive, i’m tryna experience shit cause I know one day I’m gon’ die!!



LONG LIVE LEX — Kehlani (@Kehlani) January 2, 2020

Rap artists Wale and Dreamville’s Bas also reacted to the shocking news.

Lexii … my God man … — Wale (@Wale) January 1, 2020

This is hard to comprehend. So young, talented, humble, and gracious. I was positive it was only a matter of time before the world celebrated your talent and your character. RIP Lexii 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/7q5x6AcG5U — Bas (@Bas) January 2, 2020

a sweet soul, gone way too soon, rest in paradise lexii ❤️ — Ella Mai (@ellamai) January 2, 2020

Rest in heaven Lexii. You were so sweet and kind to me. I’m so sorry angel. — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) January 2, 2020

Lexi rose to fame in 2014 and collaborated with Kehlani a year later.