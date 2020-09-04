Up Next
Kehlani Leaves Fans Speechless By Showcasing All Her Tattoos in Savage X Fenty Lingerie

Written By Hanan Othman

Kehlani is finding new ways to stun her fans every day. The R&B singer uploaded a series of photos modeling Savage X Fenty lingerie and the shots perfectly showcased the intricate and impressive number of her tattoos. As a celebrity ambassador for Rihanna’s lingerie brand, she didn’t hold out in setting a mood for each set, posing in a different way and with a different background for each picture.

Kehlani

2 Comments

