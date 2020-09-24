Detroit rapper Kash Doll is strangely appealing and gangsta at the same time in this clip. She reenacts 90’s classic Set It Off every time she watches the movie. Kash Doll always keeps her social media followers content with non-stop posts and must-see clips.
Kash Doll Does Her Best "Set It Off" Impression In Hilarious Clip
