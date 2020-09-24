Up Next

Kash Doll Does Her Best “Set It Off” Impression In Hilarious Clip

Written By Jonny Fastlane

Detroit rapper Kash Doll is strangely appealing and gangsta at the same time in this clip. She reenacts 90’s classic Set It Off every time she watches the movie. Kash Doll always keeps her social media followers content with non-stop posts and must-see clips.

I'm Jonny Fastlane, My Mother owned a record label, and my father was and still is a DJ. Growing up in the 1990s in Flatbush Brooklyn, Hip-Hop became the soundtrack to my life. Before I knew it, I found myself interested in more than the music. I was equally as interested in the details of the people behind the music, as in hip-hop itself. As a young black boy in Brooklyn, hip-hop spoke to me personally. I'm a YouTuber, journalist, and media personality. Holla atcha boy!

