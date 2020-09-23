Kash Doll Disgusted With Grand Jury In Breonna Taylor Case

Detroit rapper Kash Doll is demanding answers. The hip-hop artist has come forward to share her frustrations and disgust with a Kentucky grand jury not charging the officers responsible for fatally shooting unarmed Black woman Breonna Taylor in her home.
Kash Doll Disgusted with Grand Jury
After the Kentucky grand jury announced its decision not to charge all three officers connected to Taylor’s death, Doll went to her Instagram page to share her shock. Kash reposted a message from the NAACP acknowledging justice for Breonna not happening today.
Breonna Taylor Officer Charged
A Kentucky grand jury indicted former cop Brett Hankison for his extreme indifference to human life during the fatal March 2020 shooting when he fired his gun into three apartments. However, none of the counts are directly linked to Taylor’s death.
The grand jury presented its findings before Judge Annie O’Connell, and the hearing was broadcast remotely. The attorney general’s office asked that a warrant be issued and that Hankison be held in lieu of $15,000 cash bond. Grand juries do not determine guilt or innocence; only whether there is enough evidence to bring criminal charges. Typically, they hear only from the police and prosecutors to make that determination. Taylor was shot and killed by Louisville Metro Police officers during a middle-of-the night raid on her apartment on March 13. Three officers fired their weapons: Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, Officer Myles Cosgrove and Brett Hankison. (WFPL)
Breonna Taylor Case Decision Sparks State Of Emergency
This week, Louisville’s Mayor Greg Fischer declared a state of emergency after the local police department called for it on Monday. The huge decision reportedly allowed Fischer to exercise emergency powers including curfews, restrictions and hired services needed as a result of today’s grand jury decision.
Fischer also announced Tuesday an executive order restricting access to five downtown parking garages and banning on-street parking in order to “provide an extra layer of security for protests in and around Jefferson Square Park.” (WLKY News)
Louisville Metro Police Department
Earlier in the week, Louisville police issued a statement on restrictions and downtown protocols.
The mayor’s announcement comes on the heels of the Louisville Metro Police Department saying that “a decision was made to accelerate plans” to restrict access to several parts of downtown. (NPR)