Kash Doll Disgusted With Grand Jury In Breonna Taylor Case

Detroit rapper Kash Doll is demanding answers. The hip-hop artist has come forward to share her frustrations and disgust with a Kentucky grand jury not charging the officers responsible for fatally shooting unarmed Black woman Breonna Taylor in her home.

Kash Doll Disgusted with Grand Jury

After the Kentucky grand jury announced its decision not to charge all three officers connected to Taylor’s death, Doll went to her Instagram page to share her shock. Kash reposted a message from the NAACP acknowledging justice for Breonna not happening today.

Breonna Taylor Officer Charged

A Kentucky grand jury indicted former cop Brett Hankison for his extreme indifference to human life during the fatal March 2020 shooting when he fired his gun into three apartments. However, none of the counts are directly linked to Taylor’s death.

The grand jury presented its findings before Judge Annie O’Connell, and the hearing was broadcast remotely. The attorney general’s office asked that a warrant be issued and that Hankison be held in lieu of $15,000 cash bond. Grand juries do not determine guilt or innocence; only whether there is enough evidence to bring criminal charges. Typically, they hear only from the police and prosecutors to make that determination. Taylor was shot and killed by Louisville Metro Police officers during a middle-of-the night raid on her apartment on March 13. Three officers fired their weapons: Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, Officer Myles Cosgrove and Brett Hankison. (WFPL)

Folks have gathered at 6th and Jefferson for a peaceful direct action training in anticipation of the Attorney Generals decision regarding charges for the officers who killed Breonna Taylor. Its tense but speakers say they want to make sure everyone stays safe. pic.twitter.com/OoA9UK2ZMe — Jared Bennett (@jaredtbennett) September 23, 2020

Breonna Taylor Case Decision Sparks State Of Emergency

This week, Louisville’s Mayor Greg Fischer declared a state of emergency after the local police department called for it on Monday. The huge decision reportedly allowed Fischer to exercise emergency powers including curfews, restrictions and hired services needed as a result of today’s grand jury decision.

Fischer also announced Tuesday an executive order restricting access to five downtown parking garages and banning on-street parking in order to “provide an extra layer of security for protests in and around Jefferson Square Park.” (WLKY News)

I want to provide an update as we await the @kyoag’s announcement in the Breonna Taylor case. Thanks to the people of Louisville for your patience, your compassion and your faith in each other and the future of our city. https://t.co/c6wyzn06cI — Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) September 22, 2020

Our goal is ensuring space and opportunity for potential protesters to gather and express their First Amendment rights after the announcement. At the same time, we are preparing for any eventuality to keep everyone safe. https://t.co/cRRrpzDSgj 1/2 — Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) September 22, 2020 Breonna Taylor case decision sparks state of emergency declaration.

Louisville Metro Police Department

Earlier in the week, Louisville police issued a statement on restrictions and downtown protocols.