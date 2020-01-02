Hollywood actress Karrueche Tran is letting the world know former NFL champion Victor Cruz is still off the market. The former flame of Chris Brown has shared a must-see boo’d up moment alongside her bae.

On New Year’s Day, KT hit up Instagram with a gushy pic of herself and VC.

In August 2019, Cruz admitted he still caught kiddy feelings over his model girlfriend.

I’m a grown ass man and still get butterflies every time I think about my lady. This love thing has no age bracket. 😩 — Victor Cruz (@TeamVic) August 10, 2019

A few weeks prior, both Karrueche and Vic lit up their IG pages with swimsuit pics.

A KT fan page made sure to unload endless shots from their Hawaii vacay.