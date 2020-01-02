Hollywood actress Karrueche Tran is letting the world know former NFL champion Victor Cruz is still off the market. The former flame of Chris Brown has shared a must-see boo’d up moment alongside her bae.

On New Year’s Day, KT hit up Instagram with a gushy pic of herself and VC.

View this post on Instagram

Best view @oriananyc 🖤

A post shared by karrueche (@karrueche) on

In August 2019, Cruz admitted he still caught kiddy feelings over his model girlfriend.

View this post on Instagram

She gives me butterflies too.

A post shared by Victor Cruz (@victorcruz) on

A few weeks prior, both Karrueche and Vic lit up their IG pages with swimsuit pics.

View this post on Instagram

💥

A post shared by karrueche (@karrueche) on

View this post on Instagram

Sampling all the Hawaiian punch while I’m here.

A post shared by Victor Cruz (@victorcruz) on

A KT fan page made sure to unload endless shots from their Hawaii vacay.