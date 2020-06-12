G.O.O.D Music boss Kanye West and Kim Kardashian‘s youngest mini-me is getting big at just barely one year old. Yeezy’s ride or die went online this week to update fans on how much Psalm is growing.

KimYe x Psalm

On Friday, Kardashian-West went to her Instagram page with a couple must-like pics. The shots feature her holding onto Psalm and revealing he’s already taking baby steps – literally.

“My baby boy Psalm is the sweetest! He just started walking!” -Kim Kardashian-West’s Instagram

High-Key Details

On Wednesday, Mrs. West hit up Instagram with an epic family moment. The pic featured the Kanye West’s entire crew including Saint, Chicago, North and son Psalm.

“My whole heart” -Kim Kardashian’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

On Monday, Kim jumped onto Instagram with some gushy pics in celebration of West’s birthday. She also crowned the rap star as her king.

“Happy Birthday to my King” -Kim Kardashian’s Instagram

Before You Go

Last week, Kanye’s team stepped up to address his support of the Black Lives Matter movement. The response came after social media accused Ye of not getting involved following the death of black man George Floyd.