Off-White fashion designer Virgil Abloh is catching heat. After taking to social media to reveal a donation that goes towards paying bail for arrested protesters demanding justice for slain black man George Floyd he’s faced some major backlash.

Virgil x Off-Donation

Abloh donated $50 towards an organization in Miami and shared his good deed to the masses on social media. The good deed came in light of the protests following the tragic murder of Floyd.

“the Miami community ~ im crazy inspired. for kids in the streets that need a bail funds for George Floyd protests.” – Virgil Abloh’s Instagram Story

The Internet Snaps

Twitter immediately erupted on Abloh. Social media users quoted the prices Virgil charges for his products and roasted him for the amount he donated.

$50 dollars virgil? u probably dont even think u a black man do u? bro dont be an embarrassment. u my boy are special. u earned a special spot on the weirdo list. @virgilabloh — The Alpha K9 (@XavierWulf) June 1, 2020

I can’t believe I donated more money than virgil abloh and I’m the one that’s unemployed pic.twitter.com/9VBCII8MjW — 𝔪𝔲ñ𝔢𝔠𝔞✨ (@Disgabilondon) June 1, 2020

too put in perspective just how cheeky that £40 donation from Virgil Abloh is, that couldn’t even get you a pack of markers from Off-White… on sale. pic.twitter.com/UnNm7Ovb7i — TRIP (@IZVVC) June 1, 2020

Wait, There’s More

It didn’t stop there, though. Somebody even went to Wikipedia to troll Abloh. His name was changed to “Cheap A**”.

Have y'all seen Virgil Abloh's Wikipedia page 💀 pic.twitter.com/5FtrxHY488 — Mako ✨ (@MakoNjeri) June 1, 2020

