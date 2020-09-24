Kanye West Swears He’s Wearing Jordans Until Adidas and GAP Bow To Him

Grammy-winning rapper Kanye West is not playing. The hip-hop superstar has taken his recent threats against his business partners ADIDAS and GAP to another level with some hard-hitting proclamations.

Kanye West Swears He’s Rocking J’s Again

Yeezy went to his Twitter page to single out both iconic fashion and apparel brands. Kanye said both powerhouses would have to make him an official board member before he would support their products.

“I’M WEARING JORDANS TILL I’M ON THE BOARD OF ADIDAS ⛷ … I’M NOT RELEASING NOTHING ON GAP TILL I’M ON THE BOARD” -Kanye West’s Twitter

Kanye West Exposes GAP and ADIDAS

Recently, the G.O.O.D Music boss went to his Twitter page and didn’t hold back on singling out both GAP and ADIDAS. Ye made things extra personal by referencing the Black Lives Matter movement in his tweet.

“I DONT HAVE A BOARD SEAT AT GAP I DONT HAVE A BOARD SEAT AT ADIDAS … BLACK BOARD SEATS MATTER” -Kanye West’s Twitter

Kanye Threatens To Leave Over Board Seat

During a South Carolina press conference in July 2020, Ye talked about the importance of playing a key role at both companies. West even said he would fall back from ADIDAS and GAP if he didn’t get an immediate role upgrade to their boards.

During a freewheeling campaign rally in North Charleston, South Carolina, rapper Kanye West threatened to walk away from deals with Adidas and Gap if he is not named to their respective company boards. “Risk or no risk of losing whatever deal possible, I am not on the board at Adidas,” West said Sunday while speaking in favor of more power for Black people. “I am not on the board at Gap. And that has to change today or I walk away.” (Fox Business)

West Ups GAP Standard

Recently, the rap heavyweight reportedly teamed with Nigerian-British designer Mowalola Ogunlesi and secured her a prominent position on Kanye West’s squad at GAP. Ogunlesi went to her Instagram page to break the massive news.

“Design Director of Yeezy Gap” -Mowalola Ogunlesi’s Instagram

The massive power move and decision to work with Mowalola sparked a huge co-sign from Detroit rapper Royce Da 5’9.