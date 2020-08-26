Grammy-winning rapper Kanye West really isn’t playing around with running for president. The hip-hop superstar has reportedly secured a spot on the Tennessee ballot once the November election goes down.

Kanye West’s Tennessee Ballot

According to reports, Yeezy will be featured on the Southern state’s ballot as an independent candidate. One of Tennessee’s political executives has confirmed the big achievement.

West’s campaign on Thursday submitted its signature petition to the Tennessee Secretary of State’s office, which has since reviewed it to verify that at least 275 signatures were of registered Tennessee voters. Mark Goins, Tennessee’s coordinator of elections, confirmed Tuesday that West has qualified. Information wasn’t immediately available on how many of West’s signatures were determined to be valid, an issue that has disqualified West from the ballot in some other states. (USA Today)

High-Key Details

Despite the success in Tennessee, things aren’t all peachy for Mr. West. The rap heavyweight lost out on appearing on the ballot for Missouri.

Rapper and music producer Kanye West did not gather enough valid signatures to be on Missouri’s election ballot in November, election officials said Tuesday. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft notified West his office had verified 6,557 valid signatures in support of West’s bid to be listed as an independent candidate for president. Missouri law requires at least 10,000 valid signatures to be placed on the ballot. (AP News)

Wait, There’s More

In addition to Missouri, the potential future president also missed a deadline to submit signatures to land on the presidential ballot in his home state of Wyoming.

West needed to turn in 4,025 verifiable signatures of registered voters but by Monday’s close-of-business deadline had not submitted any, Wyoming secretary of state’s office spokesman Will Dinneen said. West has owned a ranch in the Cody area since last year. He recently began operating part of his apparel business in the city of about 10,000 east of Yellowstone National Park. (ABC 3340)

Before You Go

A few days ago, Kanye updated fans on his bid for president. Yeezy revealed a list of states people could find him on a ballot in.

“Praise God … look at all the ballots we’re on On 🕊 Oklahoma Arkansas Vermont West Virginia Colorado Iowa Utah Minnesota Tennessee Virginia” -Kanye West’s Twitter