Grammy-winning rapper Kanye West is standing up for T.I. The G.O.O.D Music boss recently spoke up for Tip after the King of the South received backlash for taking his daughter on annual hymen checks.
New footage has surfaced of Ye defending Tip and saying the doctor visits were God-approved.
Recently, East Coast rapper Rah Digga revealed she had checked on her daughter’s hymen and defended T.I.
A few days prior, New York lawmakers introduced legislation aiming to ban doctors from performing and supervising purity examinations following Tip’s recent remarks.
Doctors performing the exams typically check to see whether a female patient’s hymen is intact, even though medical professionals do not consider it a reliable indicator of past sexual activity. As a memo attached to the legislation notes, there is also no medical or scientific definition of virginity. Rather, virginity is a social and religious construct. (Huff Post)
Doctors would ultimately have to deal with penalties for going through with purity exams.
The New York Senate bill, S6879, is sponsored by state Sen. Roxanne Persaud and its New York Assembly counterpart is sponsored by state Assemblywoman Michaelle Solages and co-sponsored by Rick Gottfried, Andrew Hevesi and Walter T. Mosley. Their legislation would subject doctors to “penalties for professional misconduct” along with potential criminal sexual assault charges for performing or supervising the exams. (Huff Post)