Grammy-winning rapper Kanye West is standing up for T.I. The G.O.O.D Music boss recently spoke up for Tip after the King of the South received backlash for taking his daughter on annual hymen checks.

New footage has surfaced of Ye defending Tip and saying the doctor visits were God-approved.

Recently, East Coast rapper Rah Digga revealed she had checked on her daughter’s hymen and defended T.I.

Well I did it and guess what? When I found out she wasn't anymore did I berate her..No. Did I kick her out the house..No. I was able to have a convo where she openly told me what it was. And i emphasized being safe. And life went on… https://t.co/1EVpsxLOl8 — Rah Digga (@therealrahdigga) December 1, 2019

When you have a son you have 1 penis to worry about. When you have a daughter you have EVERYBODY penis to worry about. https://t.co/zRT9l654jH — Rah Digga (@therealrahdigga) December 1, 2019

I know my Twitter bro lol. I have no problem being on an island w/ this one. I ain't letting yall shame TI out of being an overprotective Dad. Nope. https://t.co/noxl3QHTWc — Rah Digga (@therealrahdigga) December 1, 2019

So on top of it being criminal for parents to discipline their children they're trying to make it criminal to monitor their sex lives? FOH!! I STAND WITH @Tip https://t.co/g90iKN5T3k — Rah Digga (@therealrahdigga) December 1, 2019

Yall can think I'm crazy. I think yall crazy. And this concludes this Sunday's edition of Walking the Dogs w/ Digga. Happy Sunday!! ✌🏾Next on the docket: 75,000 missing Black women and girls in America. — Rah Digga (@therealrahdigga) December 1, 2019

A few days prior, New York lawmakers introduced legislation aiming to ban doctors from performing and supervising purity examinations following Tip’s recent remarks.

Doctors performing the exams typically check to see whether a female patient’s hymen is intact, even though medical professionals do not consider it a reliable indicator of past sexual activity. As a memo attached to the legislation notes, there is also no medical or scientific definition of virginity. Rather, virginity is a social and religious construct. (Huff Post)

Doctors would ultimately have to deal with penalties for going through with purity exams.