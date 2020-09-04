Up Next

Kanye West Says He Spent $50 Million On Sunday Service

Written By Jonny Fastlane

Woah! G.O.O.D Music boss Kanye West just admitted to paying $50 million on his popular Sunday Service in 2020. Good thing he’s also the top earning male celebrity this year.

Kanye West

