Grammy-winning rapper Kanye West has plenty to talk about in his “Cannon’s Class” interview with hip-hop artist Nick Cannon. The hip-hop star’s part two of the interview goes nearly 60 minutes dishing on his publicized meeting with President Donald Trump‘s senior advisor Jared Kushner, getting backlash from people in the Black community, his perception of abortion and much more.
Kanye West Reveals Details Of Jared Kushner Meeting, Calls Out Liberal Racists and More In Nick Cannon Q&A
