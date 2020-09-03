Kanye West Reacts To Becoming Highest Paid Male Celebrity On Planet

Grammy-winning rapper Kanye West has a billion reasons to smile from ear to ear right now. The hip-hop superstar has reacted to topping Forbes‘ list of highest paid celebrity men in the world right now.

Kanye West Reacts To Becoming No. 1

Heading into Thursday, Yeezy went to his Twitter page to acknowledge the huge achievement. Mr. West left little to the imagination and hinted at even bigger things to come.

“This a good start ⛷” -Kanye West’s Twitter

Kanye West reacts to becoming highest paid male celebrity on the planet.

All In The Family

According to Forbes, Kanye his his sister-in-law Kylie Jenner are a pretty big deal in 2020. The pair bring in over $750 million collectively from all of their business ventures.

Kylie Jenner and brother-in-law Kanye West rule the throne by bringing in $590 million and $170 million, respectively. Jenner’s major $600 million sale of Kylie Cosmetics to Coty, Inc. back in January sealed the deal, while West’s Yeezy sneakers deal with Adidas secured most of his earnings. In April, Forbes finally gave ‘Ye the billionaire title he’s been yearning for. Jenner’s big sister and West’s wife, Kim Kardashian, clocks in at No. 48 with $49.5 million, with her cosmetics and fragrance line KKW Beauty making up the bulk of her earnings after generating $100 million in sales last year. Additionally, her latest Skims shapewear collection gave Kardashian a lift after it raised $5 million from VC firm Imaginary Ventures. (Billboard)

Yeezy Teams With GAP

In June 2020, Kanye made headlines after officially teaming up with clothing giant GAP. The two powerhouses are expected to put out some new apparel in the coming months.

“YEEZY AND GAP FORM PARTNERSHIP #WESTDAYEVER” -Kanye West’s Twitter

Stock It Up

The huge announcement immediately sparked GAP’s stocks. The news also comes following a huge financial blow the company suffered as a result of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.