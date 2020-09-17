Kanye West Makes First Tweet Since Twitter Lockout

Grammy-winning rapper Kanye West is back-back. The G.O.O.D Music boss has returned to his Twitter grind hours after getting locked out of the system for doing the most with his tweets.

Kanye West’s First Tweet

Yeezy returned to Twitter with some pure troll-worthy motivation. Kanye shared a screenshot of Forbes editor Randall Lane‘s iPhone contact but made sure not to reveal his contact info this time around.

“First tweet back … without the phone number 🤣 … WE’VE NEVER SEEN ANYTHING LIKE THIS BEFORE … LOOK HOW ALL THE ARTIST STOOD UP PRAISE GOD MY BROTHERS ITS TIME FOR FREEDOM KEEP PRAYING” -Kanye West’s Twitter

First tweet back … without the phone number 🤣 pic.twitter.com/0aHPz4jY0J September 17, 2020

WE’VE NEVER SEEN ANYTHING LIKE THIS BEFORE … LOOK HOW ALL THE ARTIST STOOD UP PRAISE GOD MY BROTHERS ITS TIME FOR FREEDOM KEEP PRAYING — ye (@kanyewest) September 17, 2020

The social media giant’s decision to lock out Kanye from his own Twitter page came shortly after he shared the editor and chief content officer of Forbes‘ actual phone number to his millions of followers.

“If any of my fans want to call a white supremacist … this is the editor of Forbes,” West, 43, tweeted along with the contact information for Randall Lane, who he dubbed “Randall Forbes.” The since-deleted tweet has “violated the Twitter Rules,” according to the notice that comes up using the original link. (New York Daily News)

The Forbes Drama

The tensions between Kanye and the financial publication appeared to stem from not getting called a billionaire. Ye also landed on the August 2019 cover story for Forbes Magazine.

After the feature was released, he criticized the fact that the magazine had not acknowledged him as a billionaire. According to Forbes, West claimed, “I showed them a $890 million receipt, and they still didn’t say ‘billionaire.’” Earlier this year, West complained once again after Forbes did not include him on their annual billionaires list. Forbes claimed that West texted “You know what you’re doing. You’re toying with me and I’m not finna lye [sic] down and take it anymore in Jesus name,” adding that he also accused them of “suppress[ing] his self-made narrative because of his race.” (HEAVY)

Dame Dash Defends Kanye West

This week, former Roc-A-Fella Records co-owner Damon “Dame” Dash went online to speak up for West. Dash said no matter what Kanye had on his mind he would fully support.

“I dont know why they’re shutting my brothers Twitter down for 12 hours but whatever he wants to do I’m with it. #familyfirst #independenceisfreedom”

Dash even took a moment to fully address Kanye’s current situation and said he supported independence.

Social Media Rips Kanye West

This week, social media unloaded pure fire on Ye for his ultimate disrespect to a Grammy Awards trophy. People’s issues ranged from Kanye appearing as a sellout to putting fans through a seemingly bi-monthly social media outburst following his urination clip posting to his Twitter page.

THE DEFINITION OF A SELLOUT RIGHT HERE pic.twitter.com/rxptHUGOnS — hermoneyness💰👄sanestreams (@hermoneyness) September 16, 2020

Yoooo!

This dude is BEYOND human intervention this far out. Tired of these meltdown episodes every 3 months. He’s beyond repair! Ye is just another loser. Let’s keep it moving. Not sure about anyone else. But my time is valuable! pic.twitter.com/G8iyfcCbFW — ⚡️✨Antonio✨⚡️ (@antoniodjtone) September 16, 2020

Your music can't help you so you need controversy to make you relevant pic.twitter.com/dQSMkEchNP — 𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐬 ♡ 𝙗𝙢𝙝 𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙣 (@glamlikelipa) September 16, 2020

300,000+ boneheads and counting have liked Kanye pissing on a Grammy. No wonder we have Trump as president* and can't beat coronavirus. — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) September 16, 2020

Running for president with the hope of taking black votes away from Biden to give to someone who LOVES AND SUPPORTS THE KKK.

Stay Classy, Ye! pic.twitter.com/qnE3lOctUb — Brown Eyed Susan (@smc429) September 16, 2020

what the actual fck pic.twitter.com/fAyKyBuEu4 — 𝐁𝐚𝐫𝐛𝐢𝐞 𝐃𝐨𝐥𝐥 ᴺᴹ (@BarbieDoIIar) September 16, 2020