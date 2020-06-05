Grammy-winning rapper Kanye West is letting his good deeds do all the talking behind the scenes. The hip-hop star’s team has come forward to let the world know just how much he’s personally felt impacted by the death of black man George Floyd by law enforcement.
According to Ye’s reps, he did much more than keep Floyd’s memory alive. Mr. West has reportedly agreed to help financially support George’s daughter through college.
Kanye West is donating $2 million to support the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery. Representatives of the rapper said he’s paying for a college fund for Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter, Gianna. West is also helping with the legal bills for the three families. Part of the money will also help struggling black-owned businesses in the artist’s native Chicago, his representatives said. (KKTV News)
New York radio personality Ebro Darden needs answers, Sway. The hip-hop entertainer has come forward to single out G.O.O.D. Music boss Kanye West about his whereabouts during the nationwide Black Lives Matter protests.
On Thursday, New York radio personality Ebro Darden hopped online to single out Kanye West about his lack of support. Ebro shared an open-ended question asking about West’s silence and whereabouts during these trying times.
“And furthermore why is Kanye so quiet?” -Ebro’s Twitter
Coincidentally, Ye’s wife Kim Kardashian has publicly shared her support for Black Lives Matter. She’s relied on her social media pages to push for justice in the killing of George Floyd.
Some media outlets have speculated on Kanye staying super silent these days. Last year, West received major credit for allegedly reaching out to President Donald Trump to help out fellow rap star A$AP Rocky in an overseas arrest.
When ASAP Rocky was locked up in Sweden, Kanye was quick to take credit for prompting Donald to call up the Swedish authorities — a publicity stunt on Don’s part, and one that spectacularly backfired later — and West’s wife Kim Kardashian has become a vocal advocate for prison reform, which ties directly into some of the police’s tactics which are being called out now. If Kanye has Donald’s ear, you’d think he would try to bend it as Trump barricades himself in the White House behind newly installed fencing and calls for the military to shoot down protestors exercising their First Amendment rights — if only to rehabilitate Kanye’s own image, at least. Kanye has never been one to keep his opinions to himself, which makes his silence now all the more deafening. (UPROXX)