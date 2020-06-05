Grammy-winning rapper Kanye West is letting his good deeds do all the talking behind the scenes. The hip-hop star’s team has come forward to let the world know just how much he’s personally felt impacted by the death of black man George Floyd by law enforcement.

Kanye x G.O.O.D Deed

According to Ye’s reps, he did much more than keep Floyd’s memory alive. Mr. West has reportedly agreed to help financially support George’s daughter through college.

Kanye West is donating $2 million to support the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery. Representatives of the rapper said he’s paying for a college fund for Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter, Gianna. West is also helping with the legal bills for the three families. Part of the money will also help struggling black-owned businesses in the artist’s native Chicago, his representatives said. (KKTV News)

New York radio personality Ebro Darden needs answers, Sway. The hip-hop entertainer has come forward to single out G.O.O.D. Music boss Kanye West about his whereabouts during the nationwide Black Lives Matter protests.

Ebro In The Morning

On Thursday, New York radio personality Ebro Darden hopped online to single out Kanye West about his lack of support. Ebro shared an open-ended question asking about West’s silence and whereabouts during these trying times.

“And furthermore why is Kanye so quiet?” -Ebro’s Twitter

And furthermore why is Kanye so quiet? — Kojo Ebro (@oldmanebro) June 4, 2020 Kanye West has been accused of silence over recent events by Ebro

Who did this…. 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/hqR1ap7XVB — Kojo Ebro (@oldmanebro) June 4, 2020 Kanye West support for George Floyd questioned

Wait, There’s More

Coincidentally, Ye’s wife Kim Kardashian has publicly shared her support for Black Lives Matter. She’s relied on her social media pages to push for justice in the killing of George Floyd.

Before You Go

Some media outlets have speculated on Kanye staying super silent these days. Last year, West received major credit for allegedly reaching out to President Donald Trump to help out fellow rap star A$AP Rocky in an overseas arrest.