Grammy-winning rapper Kanye West has kept his word on dropping new music on Christmas. The hip-hop heavyweight has decided to celebrate the birth of Christ by dropping his new Jesus Is Born album to the masses.

After mounted anticipation, Ye came through on the big release Wednesday afternoon.

Prior to arriving online, speculation developed about the project premiering around 12 PM PT/3 PM ET.

According to Complex, Jesus Is Born will be released at 3 p.m. ET on December 25. If you are unable to listen to it at that designated time, you can stream and listen to it at your convenience. Generally, albums become available around midnight EST on streaming platforms like Apple Music and Spotify. This was the case for most mainstream releases. (Heavy)

'JESUS IS BORN.'

KANYE WEST & SUNDAY SERVICE.

ON THE WAY.pic.twitter.com/aFelNJ8U4x — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) December 24, 2019

Back in October, Kanye shared his intent on putting out a new album for Christmas.

The rapper and producer made the announcement in a pre-recorded interview with Zane Lowe on Beats 1 Live in October, ahead of the release of his latest album, Jesus is King. He referred to it as a “Sunday Service” album. It is unclear whether Jesus is Born will be another gospel-influenced record, a traditional hip-hop album, or West covering his favourite Christmas songs. (Independent)

Last month, Kanye linked up in the recording studio with music icon Dr. Dre for work on an upcoming Jesus Is King 2 album.