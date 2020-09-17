The rap news cycle never ends. Today, online personality Jonny Fastlane puts all of his focus on all things Kanye West from his Twitter outbursts, demands of getting his music masters back and much more. Let’s talk hip-hop!
Kanye West Demands Masters, Disrespects Grammy Trophy and Gets In Trouble For His Twitter Fingers
