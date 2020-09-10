Kanye West Calls Out GAP and ADIDAS – Again: “Black Board Seats Matter”

Grammy-winning rapper Kanye West is doing the most to get some attention from his big business partners GAP and ADIDAS. Yeezy has come forward to call out both powerhouses for not giving him a seat at the board.

Kanye West Exposes GAP and ADIDAS

The G.O.O.D Music boss went to his Twitter page and didn’t hold back on singling out both GAP and ADIDAS. Ye made things extra personal by referencing the Black Lives Matter movement in his tweet.

“I DONT HAVE A BOARD SEAT AT GAP I DONT HAVE A BOARD SEAT AT ADIDAS … BLACK BOARD SEATS MATTER” -Kanye West’s Twitter

Somebody get Kanye a board seat 🗣 pic.twitter.com/3UzH0nrTqS — SOHH (@sohh) September 10, 2020 Kanye West Exposes GAP and ADIDAS.

Kanye Threatens To Leave Over Board Seat

During a South Carolina press conference in July 2020, Ye talked about the importance of playing a key role at both companies. West even said he would fall back from ADIDAS and GAP if he didn’t get an immediate role upgrade to their boards.

During a freewheeling campaign rally in North Charleston, South Carolina, rapper Kanye West threatened to walk away from deals with Adidas and Gap if he is not named to their respective company boards. “Risk or no risk of losing whatever deal possible, I am not on the board at Adidas,” West said Sunday while speaking in favor of more power for Black people. “I am not on the board at Gap. And that has to change today or I walk away.” (Fox Business)

West Ups GAP Standard

Recently, the rap heavyweight reportedly teamed with Nigerian-British designer Mowalola Ogunlesi and secured her a prominent position on Kanye West’s squad at GAP. Ogunlesi went to her Instagram page to break the massive news.

“Design Director of Yeezy Gap” -Mowalola Ogunlesi’s Instagram

The massive power move and decision to work with Mowalola sparked a huge co-sign from Detroit rapper Royce Da 5’9.

“modern family ♥️” -Mowalola’s Instagram

The GAP Takeover

According to reports, Kanye’s Yeezy brand is expected to land in stores across the globe. While details are still scarce, the partnership will introduce fans to Yeezy Gap with gear aimed at men, women and children.