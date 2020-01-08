Pop star Justin Bieber is keeping it 100. The award-winning singer has announced he’s been living and dealing with lyme disease over the past few years.

Big Facts: On Wednesday, Bieber went to Instagram to address his overall health and the positive outlook he has as a result of what he’s overcome.

On A Related Note: Heading into last weekend, the Biebs came through with his new “Yummy” single.

Wait, There’s More: On New Year’s Eve 2019, Bieber announced a new YouTube partnership and docu-series.

The series will bring Bieber back to YouTube, where it all started when he was a pre-teen, to give fans a full circle look at his life. A longer preview of the series will be shown on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020″ on ABC after the ball drop tonight.Bieber himself will also issue a special New Year’s message.”When I was getting started, YouTube provided me a platform and a community where I could share music, experiences and moments with my fans,” Bieber said in a statement about the series. “It feels great to partner with YouTube for this original documentary series. I want my fans to be part of this journey.” (CNN)

Before You Go: Justin is reportedly gearing up to drop a long-awaited new album in 2020.