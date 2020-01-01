Pop superstar Justin Bieber is making sure his 2020 starts off with his bae next to him. The award-winning crooner has welcomed in the new year with shots of himself and wife Hailey Rhode Bieber.

On New Year’s Day, the Biebs blessed social media with some must-like shots.

#2020 #yummy #jesusisking

On Tuesday, Bieber announced a new YouTube partnership and docu-series.

The series will bring Bieber back to YouTube, where it all started when he was a pre-teen, to give fans a full circle look at his life. A longer preview of the series will be shown on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020″ on ABC after the ball drop tonight.Bieber himself will also issue a special New Year’s message.”When I was getting started, YouTube provided me a platform and a community where I could share music, experiences and moments with my fans,” Bieber said in a statement about the series. “It feels great to partner with YouTube for this original documentary series. I want my fans to be part of this journey.” (CNN)

Seasons. #2020. @youtube

Justin is reportedly gearing up to drop a long-awaited new album in 2020.

Earlier in December, Bieber, 25, announced that in 2020 he would release his first album in four years, and embark on a North American tour. “Yummy,” the first single from the as-yet untitled album, will land on Friday. (Yahoo! Entertainment)

Leading up to the New Year’s Eve announcement, Justin teased fans about some major news brewing.

Today. Noon. #2020

