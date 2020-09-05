Up Next
Justin Bieber Channels His Inner POPSTAR and Flexes Against Expensive Whip

Written By Hanan Othman

Justin Bieber fully embodied the “popstar” look from the recent so-titled collab single with legends Drake and DJ Khaled, even after the cameras stopped rolling. Biebs posted the hardest bonus shot of himself modeling off his tattoo-covered chest while shirtless and you can’t miss it!

