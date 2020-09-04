Justin Bieber Becomes Drake In DJ Khaled’s Hilarious POPSTAR Music Video

Pop star Justin Bieber really lived up to the title of Drake and DJ Khaled‘s new music video. The Grammy-winning singer helped shock fans for Drizzy by taking the 6 God’s spot in the new “POPSTAR” visual.

Justin Bieber Becomes Drake

In the new, must-see music video, the Biebs keeps the spotlight on himself turning up and rapping Drake’s lyrics. The visual features a slew of high-profile cameos including Justin’s manager Scooter Braun.

DJ Khaled and Drake have shared a new music video for their joint single “POPSTAR.” The clip starts with DJKhaled harassing Drake to make a music video for the track via multiple shouty video messages. Fed up, Drake calls in a favor from Justin Bieber to star in the visual for him. Watch the clip below, which also stars Scooter Braun, Hailey Bieber, and more. (Pitchfork)

Justin Bieber becomes Drake in new POPSTAR music video.

Drake made sure to hit up his Instagram page to salute Bieber for coming through on the visual.

Topping The Charts

In July 2020, DJ Khaled went to his Instagram page to toast his Khaled Khaled album songs’ immediate retail success. DJ announced “POPSTAR” secured the top spot on both Apple Music and Spotify while Drake-featured “Greece” followed closely behind at No. 2.

“POPSTAR⭐️ @djkhaled @champagnepapi #1 @applemusic #1 @spotify #GREECE 🇬🇷#2 @applemusic 🌎 4 CORNERS GLOBAL 🌎 #WETHEBEST #OVO @wethebestmusic” -DJ Khaled’s Instagram

Nas Approves

The same week, rap legend Nas went to social media with a few big salutes. In addition to showing Drake and Khaled love, Nasty Nas also shouted out Brooklyn native Joey Bada$$ on dropping new audio heat.

“My bro King @djkhaled back at it!!!! With my bro King @champagnepapi 🔥🔥🔥 Get That!” -Nas’ Instagram

DJ Khaled Appreciates The 6 God

Recently, “POPSTAR” producer DJ Khaled took a break from promoting their new collaborations to share some deep words for Drake. DJ shouted out the 6 God for holding him down for more than 10 years with classic hip-hop anthems.