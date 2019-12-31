Pop superstar Justin Bieber is taking YouTube goals to a whole new level. The Grammy-winning singer has announced a new documentary series set to launch next month on the digital video giant.

On Tuesday, Bieber hit up his social media pages to break the news to fans.

The series will bring Bieber back to YouTube, where it all started when he was a pre-teen, to give fans a full circle look at his life. A longer preview of the series will be shown on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020″ on ABC after the ball drop tonight.Bieber himself will also issue a special New Year’s message.”When I was getting started, YouTube provided me a platform and a community where I could share music, experiences and moments with my fans,” Bieber said in a statement about the series. “It feels great to partner with YouTube for this original documentary series. I want my fans to be part of this journey.” (CNN)

Justin is reportedly gearing up to drop a long-awaited new album in 2020.

Earlier in December, Bieber, 25, announced that in 2020 he would release his first album in four years, and embark on a North American tour. “Yummy,” the first single from the as-yet untitled album, will land on Friday. (Yahoo! Entertainment)

Leading up to the New Year’s Eve announcement, Justin has teased fans about some major news brewing.

Back in September, Bieber released a deep, personal open message to fans about his life obstacles.