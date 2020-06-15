The Internet is furious over the death of teenage Florida protester and Black Lives Matter leader Oluwatoyin Salau days after being reported missing. Social media has come forward to demand answers and find out how she died.

Toyin x BLM

Over the past few hours, people have relied on their Twitter pages to speak out. The Internet also referenced Salau being the victim of sexual assault as they have sought out justice for Toyin.

“this hurts different. she was so vocal & tweeted about her abuser, she was an activist who was at every protest, she was a baby… literally 19. no one looks out for black women. all of this to say, i’m beyond heartbroken. #JusticeforToyin” -Miski’s Twitter

this hurts different. she was so vocal & tweeted about her abuser, she was an activist who was at every protest, she was a baby… literally 19. no one looks out for black women. all of this to say, i’m beyond heartbroken. #JusticeforToyin pic.twitter.com/eB9DT0yrEZ — miski (@musegold) June 15, 2020 The Internet is demanding Justice For Toyin

Oluwatoyin Salau was only 19 years old, and spent her last days on earth fighting for Black lives. She deserved so much more. #JusticeForToyin pic.twitter.com/VdwYnpaUCn — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 15, 2020

Our Black children shouldn’t *have to* fight so hard to get human rights for everyone. Oluwatoyin Salau was 19, barely out of our classes, like so many of my own alumni.



Aiyana. Trayvon. Michael. And now Oluwatoyin. Among too many school-aged children. https://t.co/rli2JGtvoK — José Vilson (@TheJLV) June 15, 2020

Reading about Oluwatoyin Salau and I am shaking with anger. And fear. She was 19. This is far too often the story for young Black girls and women. And who protects us?



Who protects us? — Christina Coleman (@ChrissyCole) June 15, 2020

A few weeks ago women on the tl were sharing their experience with sexual assault and the conversation was, how’d we go from BLM to sexual assault — this is why. Because of our intersectionality in this fight. This isn’t just about freedom, but revolution. #JusticeForToyin — DENISE GARCIA 🦅 (@DeniseJaeG) June 15, 2020

My heart aches for Oluwatoyin Salau.



Her death, like many Black women’s, happened at the intersection of racist misogyny, colorism, and patriarchy.



We have to dismantle these systems. This is how we honor her and fight for all survivors #JusticeForToyin #JusticeForOluwatoyin — CiCi Adams🌸 (@CiCiAdams_) June 15, 2020

As Black women we fight for the safety & justice of Black men in hopes our safety, value, justice would follow. Unfortunately our day never comes. Black women and girls are not safe anywhere. Oluwatoyin Salau, my heart is breaking for you, for us, for so many reasons. This hurts https://t.co/5LiHuRfEtl — Annie Apple (@SurvivinAmerica) June 15, 2020

High-Key Details

Days before going missing, Toyin publicly spoke out about being sexually assaulted. She also provided details on the encounter through Twitter.

Mid 40's lives in a gray painted duplex apartment style house drives a white clean Silverado Chevrolet truck https://t.co/psDCtYva2n — Oluwatoyin (@virgingrltoyin) June 6, 2020

Wait, There’s More

Florida law enforcement have already made an arrest in the case. Olu’s murderer is suspected of having a connection to the death of another woman.

The Tallahassee Police Department has identified Oluwatoyin “Toyin” Salau as a murder victim after a week of searching for her as a missing person. Police also say the suspect in this case, 49-year-old Aaron Glee Jr., has been arrested. The other victim in the double murder was 75-year-old Victoria Sims, according to TPD. (WCTV)

Before You Go

According to reports, Toyin’s family confirmed her death Monday morning.