Chicago rap star G Herbo is demanding justice. After recent high school graduate and Akron native Na’Kia Crawford was murdered in her car, he’s taken to social media to step up and say her name.

G x Justice

This week, Herbo shared a picture of the two together on his social media Tuesday and called for something to be done. He also left a heartfelt caption demanding justice for Na’Kia.

“BEAUTIFUL BABY GIRL YOU COULD HAVE NEVER DONE A THING IN YOUR LIFE TO DESERVE THIS! PRAYERS GO OUT TO YOUR ENTIRE FAMILY #JusticeForNakia SMH WE NEED TO START MAKING SOME DEMANDS FAST💔”

High-Key Details

The 18-year-old was mourned by family, friends, and supporters at a vigil this week.

Crawford, 18, was fatally shot Sunday afternoon while driving with her grandmother in Akron. She had graduated from North High School less than two weeks before she was killed. Officers responded to North Howard and East North streets about 1:25 p.m. Sunday to find Crawford with multiple gunshot wounds. She was transported to Summa Akron City Hospital, where she later died. No arrests had been announced as of Monday evening. At about 12:30 p.m. Monday, family, friends and people who never knew Crawford started lining up to block the intersection where the incident happened in protest, calling for justice in the shooting. A candlelight vigil was held at the intersection Monday evening. (Beacon Journal)

Wait, There’s More

The Akron Police Department has released pictures of the suspect’s vehicle.

Akron Police Department has released these images of what they believe may be the car involved in the murder of Na'kia Crawford. If you have any information, please contact the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490. Please share. pic.twitter.com/TwmzNrGzKT — City of Akron, Ohio (@AkronOhioMayor) June 15, 2020

Before You Go

Social media has erupted in support and remembrance of Na’Kia. People have called for justice and for police to pursue an arrest as well.

this tweet was eleven days ago.



na'kia crawford should be starting her first year in computer science this fall, and instead she's dead. another black girl killed. our society failed na'kia, and it failed toyin, and it will keep failing people until we all decide it has to stop. https://t.co/mRUQvhlbmm — jackie luo (@jackiehluo) June 15, 2020

Man just a baby, this shit is heartbreaking, RIP Na’Kia. https://t.co/GJqcWNtIpW — Doms (@DamierGenesis) June 16, 2020

Call Akron Police Department and ask them why hasn’t Nakia Crawford’s murder been solved yet. There’s a brewery,lofts and traffic cameras there. This should have been solved YESTERDAY‼️ Make them do their job 330 375-2552 press 5 & ask to speak to whoever’s in charge of her case. — Toni Dwanè (dwa-nae) (@tonidwanee) June 15, 2020