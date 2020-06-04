Texas rap star Megan Thee Stallion wants law enforcement to know it’s deeper than George Floyd. The Houston hip-hop artist has come forward to rally up support for arresting the cops responsible for killing Kentucky black woman Breonna Taylor.

Megan x Breonna

On Thursday, Stallion went to Instagram to demand justice. The rap star unloaded disgust in the police officers connected to her death not landing in handcuffs and shared ways people can get involved in making it happen.

“The police officers who murdered Breonna Taylor still haven’t been arrested or charged. Friday June 5th would have been her 27th birthday. Click the link in my bio for resources on how we can help bring her killers to justice, bring awareness to this injustice, and help support her family if you can #SayHerName#BreonnaTaylor#BlackLivesMatter” -Megan Thee Stallion’s Instagram

Change Must Happen

As a result of nationwide support for Breonna, action is taking place to stop these frequent police brutality trends.

Following six straight nights of protests over the fatal shooting of an unarmed African American woman, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer on Wednesday announced several initiatives regarding the city’s police department, including a “top-to-bottom” review. The review, to be conducted by an external, independent firm, will focus on a number of areas — including training, bias-free policing and accountability — after police executing a search warrant shot and killed Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old ER technician in her home on March 13. (USA Today)

Wait, There’s More

There is even a new “Breonna’s Law” ordinance motivated by what went down in March 2020. The idea is to make it more difficult for police to go into people’s homes.

In the wake of the fatal police shootings of Breonna Taylor and David McAtee, the collective call for justice has become a unifying cry through seven days of protests that have drawn thousands of people to the city’s streets. Political leaders have responded to the protests by announcing a comprehensive review of the police department by an outside firm, temporarily suspending no-knock warrants, which were issued the night Taylor was killed in her apartment, and introducing “Breonna’s Law,” a proposed ordinance that would sharply curtail the use of the warrants. (Courier-Journal)

Before You Go

Breonna’s death made headlines in mid-March 2020 after cops took her life. Cops busted into her home and fired shots after her boyfriend used deadly force believing intruders had entered.