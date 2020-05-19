Three 6 Mafia’s Juicy J is having some fun at Billboard’s expense. The hip-hop veteran has added some fuel to the recent disses fired at the chart-tracking organization by rap artist Tekashi 6ix9ine.

Juicy Trolls

This week, J hit up his social media pages to go directly at Billboard. He suggested money could ultimately help buy streams and placement on the charts.

“‪Juicy J calls out Billboard 😂‬” -SOHH’s Instagram

Tek’s Big Mad

This week, 6ix9ine hit up Instagram with a slew of anti-Billboard posts. Notably, he singled out the organization for possibly using suspect tactics to force his “GOOBA” record from landing at number one.

“@billboard CAUGHT CHEATING @billboard YOU’RE A LIE AND CORRUPT. YOU GOT CAUGHT CHEATING AND THE WORLD WILL KNOW.” -Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Instagram

“@arianagrande All I’m saying is I worked super hard to make it out of Brooklyn NY. I speak for the millions of kids who aren’t as fortunate as you. The millions who weren’t fortunate to be on T.V.. LIFE is REAL when you’re on welfare LIFE is REAL when you grow up with out a father. You don’t know what that is like. You say for me to be humble …. I don’t think you know what humble is………. YOU ARE VERY TALENTED AND BEAUTIFUL GOD BLESS YOU. But you will NEVER UNDERSTAND MY PAIN 💯”

“Don’t worry we going #1next time 💳 @billboard”

Wait, There’s More

Instead of staying mum, pop star Ariana Grande stepped up to address her “Stuck With U” smash toppling the chart. She also made direct references to 6ix9ine and his “GOOBA” record landing at No. 3.

thank u to everybody who supported this song, this cause and made this happen. we love uuuuu so much. 🤍 there’s so much to celebrate today. 🤍 however, i would like to say a few things. anyone who knows me or has followed me for a while knows that numbers aren’t the driving force in anything i do. i’m grateful to sing. grateful to have people who want to listen. grateful to even be here at all. i didn’t have a number one for the first five years of my career and it didn’t upset me at all because from the bottom of my heart, music is everything to me. my fans are everything to me. i promise i couldn’t ask for another f*cking thing. so with this celebration today, i would like to address a few things which i don’t usually do (i don’t give my energy to drama or strange accusations normally but this has gone a little too far)…my fans bought the song. JUSTIN’S fans bought the song. OUR fans bought this song (never more than four copies each, AS THE RULES STATE). they are ride or die motherfuckers and i thank god every day that i have them in my life. not just when they fight for us to win (even when i ask them not to as i did this week) but because they’re some of the greatest people i know. sales count for more than streams. u can not discredit this as hard as u try. to anybody that is displeased with their placement on the chart this week or who is spending their time racking their brain thinking of as many ways as they can to discredit hardworking women (and only the women for some reason…..), i ask u to take a moment to humble yourself. be grateful you’re even here. that people want to listen to u at all. it’s a blessed position to be in. i’ve had a lot of “almost number ones” in my career and i never said a goddamn thing because I FEEL GRATEFUL TO EVEN BE HERE. TO WANT TO BE HEARD AT ALL …. and you should feel that way too. congratulations to all my talented ass peers in the top ten this week. even number 3. 🥰 and thank u to @billboard for this honor. and thank u to everybody who helped us raise a lot of money for a very important cause this week. love u all a lot.

Before You Go

Grande’s collaborator Justin Bieber also had some smoke for 6ix9ine. The Biebs tried to explain how streams worked globally versus domestically and why Tek’s accusations didn’t make sense.

Justin via instagram stories:



"[…] If you gonna say her name make sure you say mine because it's our song." pic.twitter.com/9QZfya1EZ5 — Justin Bieber News (@yourbiebernews) May 18, 2020