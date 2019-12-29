Three 6 Mafia’s Juicy J is living up to his lyrics. The hip-hop entertainer has come forward to apologize to anyone he inspired to venture into drugs.

Juicy went to Twitter Saturday to keep it 100 on his past actions giving people reasons to make life-altering decisions.

If I inspired anybody to do drugs I apologize — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) December 28, 2019

In a recent interview, Chicago rapper Vic Mensa weighed in on late rap entertainer Juice WRLD dying from drugs and said hip-hop artists had to start realizing the impact their music plays on the youth.

“I think that, as members of the hip-hop community, we need to take responsibility for the things that we say. We need to recognize that the sh*t we talk about influences children. So when we are steady pushing a message of lean and Percocets and Xans, we are polluting the minds of the youth. We have a responsibility to give it to them in a real way. Not to say that you can’t talk about your real life and the things that are happening but I think that we need to start holding each other and ourselves accountable for our glorification of the drug culture, 100 percent. That’s just what it is. Anything else, that’s parasitic to our people to just act like this is the sh*t to be on lean all the time.” (TMZ)

Ahead of Christmas, Atlanta rapper Young Thug released his new “Die Today” in Juice’s memory.

The same week, Juice’s mom issued a statement acknowledging his addiction to prescription drugs.