East Coast rapper Joyner Lucas has secured a legendary collaboration. The hip-hop star has shocked the world with a new Will Smith-featured “Will” remix.

On Friday, both Joyner and Will unleashed the must-hear revamped anthem. The song features Smith putting in some serious lyrical work and shouting out legends like Nelson Mandela and Muhammad Ali.

In mid-April 2020, Lucas geeked out over what he’s experienced over the past few months. Joyner Lucas referenced his lavish lifestyle and putting out his chart-making music which has made him a success.

“Because of where I been, I don’t think this sh*t will ever be normal to me…” -Joyner Lucas’ Instagram

Recently, Joyner Lucas flexed some big numbers. JL acknowledged having a top-selling rap album with his ADHD and its placement on the Billboard Top 200 chart.

“I don’t focus on charts and reviews, however I appreciate all my fans all over the world! I Made @itunes #1 rap album in the world and @billboard charts top #10 album in the world across all genres. 🙏🏽 also noticed I was the only independent artist on the list. To all the indie artist that are constantly pushing through the struggle to one day make it, just know it’s possible. As an artist and the co-founder of @tullyapp I plan on leading by example. #ADHD out now!” -Joyner Lucas’ Instagram

Recently, NBA superstar LeBron James gave Joyner a major salute. The three-time league champion shared footage of himself turning up to Lucas’ tunes.