East Coast rapper Joyner Lucas is really feeling the love. The hip-hop entertainer went online to react to rap god Eminem putting him and a few other lucky musicians into his “Greatest of All Time” debate.

Lucas went to Instagram Sunday with his shocked and humbled reaction. Joyner compared the co-sign to NBA icon Michael Jordan naming his all-time favorite ballers.

“🙏🏽 if you played ball and studied Michael Jordan as the greatest, and then Michael Jordan name drops you as one of the greatest ball players of all time. That’s how this feels to me. 🙏🏽❤️” -Joyner Lucas’ Instagram

This week, Em went online and responded to a question about his all-time favorite rappers. In addition to Lucas, Slim Shady included Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne, Notorious B.I.G., Redman, JAY-Z and 2Pac.

“For me, in no particular order… Toss up between wayne, pac, royce, jay, redman, treach, g. rap, biggie & king crook….Plus redman, LL, nas, joyner, kendrick, cole, andre, rakim, kane…” -Eminem’s Twitter

Back in September 2018, Eminem and Joyner linked up for their “Lucky You” music video. The visual comes from Em’s platinum-selling Kamikaze album.

Former Em collaborator Drake recently named his all-time favorite rappers. While he didn’t include Marshall Mathers, Drizzy made sure to salute some of the same artists Em respects including Andre 3000 and Lil Wayne.