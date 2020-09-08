John Legend’s Wife Chrissy Teigen Shares Dark Story Behind New Marie Claire Cover

G.O.O.D Music star John Legend‘s wife Chrissy Teigen has a story to tell. The popular model went to her social media pages to unveil a new Marie Claire cover and dish out super personal details giving context behind the issue’s photo shoot.

Chrissy Teigen’s Marie Claire Cover

Teigen went to Instagram to not only unveil the must-see cover but reveal a deep story behind the shoot. Chrissy admitted the event took place at a dark time in her life and when she felt the world ultimately hated her.

“I did this cover a couple days out of surgery, the one I was pregnant for all along. I was so so so scared the aggression on my body took a toll on the baby and just mentally came to terms with it “not working out”. It had never worked out naturally before so for sure it wouldn’t now! On top of that, I was struggling hard with some deep dark internet/real life days. I have lived a life begging for people to like me and think I’m cool and funny and their friend, and bam, it felt like everyone f*cking hated me.” -Chrissy Teigen’s Instagram

Teigen also thanked Marie Claire for taking a chance with her and acknowledged she had to personally overcome wanting the entire planet to love her.

“I couldn’t do anything right, say anything right. I couldn’t leave cute comments on my friend’s pages knowing they’d be flooded with pizzagate insanity. My own fan pages wrote me, asking if I still wanted to be talked about even though the comments would be super hurtful. And I know. It’s all so stupid. There is so much worse in the world, but man, aside from the world sucking, my little world sucked too. Making people happy is my entire life. There is nothing else I wanna do. I guess I’ve come to terms with the fact not everyone is going to like me, and even though I still VERY MUCH DO NOT LIKE THAT, i can live with it. I love you guys a lot and have ohhhhh so appreciated the support the past few months. Now you know what it meant to me! Thank you @marieclairemag, for taking a risk and putting me on your cover – I know your comments bout to be A MESS. ❤️” -Chrissy Teigen’s Instagram

Chrissy’s Pregnancy

Over the past few weeks, Chrissy has kept fans updated on her growing tummy. She and Legend are currently gearing up to welcome even more new life into the world.

“On weekends we freak out! Before I’m able to start feeling the kicks, the anxiety gets the best of me and any little bits of spotting or pain freak me ouuuuuut. one day I swear I’ll buy one of these machines but by then I’ll be all done with having monsters! But as my little Luna embarks on her very first sleepover tonight, another little one makes some big growth moves of their own. all is well. @Drthaisaliabadi @drsteverad 💕💕”

The Legend Fam

In mid-August 2020, Chrissy gave fans a super up-close look at how she spends weekends with her family.

“Sunday kitchen squad. Pancakes, commence.”

The Big Reveal

Recently, Teigen announced she’s pregnant with their third child with a baby bump reveal clip.

The announcement came just hours after Teigen starred in John’s new “Wild” music video.