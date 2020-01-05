“Love & Hip Hop” star Tahiry José is delivering heat waves at the start of 2020. The popular model has reminded fans summer and warmth are just a few months away courtesy of new swimsuit pics.

Big Facts: This weekend, Tahiry decided to opt out of sharing winter-themed shots and unloaded paradise-looking moments across Instagram.

On A Related Note: In December 2019, Tahiry called out “Love & Hip Hop” for editing a scene suggesting she’d consider getting back with her ex-boyfriend Joe Budden.

YA’ll TRIED IT!!!! EDITING IS A BITCH! #LHHNY 🙄 THAT WAS NEVER MY ANSWER BUT I GUESS THATS WHAT THE WORLD WANTS TO SEE 🥱

Wait, There’s More: In the “Love & Hip-Hop” premiere broadcast, Tahiry and Joe spoke about their past relationship together.

Before You Go: Recently, Tahiry shared a super throwback pic from her childhood.