“Love & Hip Hop” star Tahiry José is going flashback mode these days. The popular entertainer went online this week to share a glimpse into her past with a rare throwback shot.
Tahiry x FBF
Heading into the weekend, Tahiry blew fans away with a must-see shot of herself alongside her sister. The Instagram post secured thousands of likes including a salute from A$AP Mob’s A$AP Ferg.
“#FBF@thereallexiejose & yours truly 🤣 #bucketlow 💣” -Tahiry’s Instagram
Vintage Memory
In mid-April 2020, Tahiry went to her social media pages with some steamy content. One pic featured her holding onto a coconut in Cancun, Mexico.
“I THINK MY SOULMATE MIGHT BE COCONUTS! 🙃😌🤣 #backwheniwasonvacation LINK IN MY BIO #cancunmexico #teamtahiry #igotme #afrolatina” -Tahiry’s Instagram
“I can’t wait! 💙 LINK IN MY BIO 😉”
Wait, There’s More
Recently, Tahiry went online with a solo shot of herself. In the pic, she’s staring out of a window looking nothing less than thick-thick.
“Leveling up takes isolation, separation & extreme focus!
Now’s the time!!! LINK IN MY BIO” -Tahiry’s Instagram
Before You Go
Tahiry recently made heads explode courtesy of a throwback swimsuit pic. In the IG post, she is shown chilling in a pool and plugging her upcoming birthday plans.
