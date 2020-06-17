Vixen Tahiry José is going for the early and quick Woman Crush Wednesday crown. The hip-hop model jumped online this week to share some new steamy pics of herself showing off her thickness.

Tahiry x Thick

Early Wednesday, José relied on her Instagram page to wake up the thirst trap. She shared a couple new pics including one putting full attention on her golden legs.

High-Key Details

Recently, the curvy model went online with some eye-opening content. Tahiry José used pics of herself in the nude to promote motivational suggestions.

“Drink Water 💧 Don’t forget about your real hair under the Wrap! Get your nails done READ BOOKS Start A Business MIND YOURS!!! LINK IN MY BIO for ALL THINGS TAHIRY! 😋When @iamerica_mena sends you a book this is how you read it ! 🤗 #amazingbook thx boo” -Tahiry José’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

A few weeks ago, Tahiry blew fans away with a must-see throwback pic of herself alongside her sister. The Instagram post secured thousands of likes including a salute from A$AP Mob’s A$AP Ferg.

Before You Go

In mid-April 2020, Tahiry went to her social media pages with some steamy content. One pic featured her holding onto a coconut in Cancun, Mexico.

“I THINK MY SOULMATE MIGHT BE COCONUTS! 🙃😌🤣 #backwheniwasonvacation LINK IN MY BIO #cancunmexico #teamtahiry #igotme #afrolatina” -Tahiry’s Instagram