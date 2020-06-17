Vixen Tahiry José is going for the early and quick Woman Crush Wednesday crown. The hip-hop model jumped online this week to share some new steamy pics of herself showing off her thickness.
Tahiry x Thick
Early Wednesday, José relied on her Instagram page to wake up the thirst trap. She shared a couple new pics including one putting full attention on her golden legs.
“Mood for days! #teamtahiry” -Tahiry José’s Instagram
High-Key Details
Recently, the curvy model went online with some eye-opening content. Tahiry José used pics of herself in the nude to promote motivational suggestions.
“Drink Water 💧 Don’t forget about your real hair under the Wrap! Get your nails done READ BOOKS Start A Business MIND YOURS!!! LINK IN MY BIO for ALL THINGS TAHIRY! 😋When @iamerica_mena sends you a book this is how you read it ! 🤗 #amazingbook thx boo” -Tahiry José’s Instagram
Wait, There’s More
A few weeks ago, Tahiry blew fans away with a must-see throwback pic of herself alongside her sister. The Instagram post secured thousands of likes including a salute from A$AP Mob’s A$AP Ferg.
“#FBF@thereallexiejose & yours truly 🤣 #bucketlow 💣” -Tahiry’s Instagram
Before You Go
In mid-April 2020, Tahiry went to her social media pages with some steamy content. One pic featured her holding onto a coconut in Cancun, Mexico.
“I THINK MY SOULMATE MIGHT BE COCONUTS! 🙃😌🤣 #backwheniwasonvacation LINK IN MY BIO #cancunmexico #teamtahiry #igotme #afrolatina” -Tahiry’s Instagram
“I can’t wait! 💙 LINK IN MY BIO 😉”