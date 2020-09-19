Jim Jones Speaks Big Facts About How To Get Rid Of Donald Trump

New York rapper Jim Jones is getting political. The hip-hop veteran has stepped forward to encourage his fans to take the upcoming presidential election serious and getting President Donald Trump out of office.

Jim Jones Wants Donald Trump Out

Jimmy went to his Instagram page and shared some deep words about the head of state. The Harlem native spoke on the importance of getting to the voting booths in November and making sure Trump doesn’t steal the election.

“I am not a fan of trump at all in no way shape or fashion But tht does not mean he is a stupid person just because most of his decisions are stupid He’s smart enough to know tht if he keeps pumpin money into th hoods of America he won’t lose For 2 reasons He gave our hoods money tht most of them never had before and it wasn’t welfare it is real money tht we turn around and spend on partying every night So 9times out of 10 th people in our hoods who benefited from th pandemic are not goin to vote and they prob to hung over to make it to th voting polls anyway Mean while he pumped th same money into white American who are faced wit th same problems we are when it come to bills and surviving Th difference is they are goin to use tht money to secure there homes and pay they bills and then they are goin to th polls and vote And who u think they gonna vote for no matter how despicable of a president he is in their eyes he still helped them when they were in Dire Straits We are in a difficult position here people please get up and go vote bring th Bottles of 1942 wit u to th polls let’s trick th system turn th polls into th block for th day Turn this into a celebration instead of a vote 🗳 Just my opinion Ps I’m not a democrat or a republican I’m a Diplomat” -Jim Jones’ Instagram

Donald Trump’s Crew Catches Heat

According to reports, a whistleblower recently alleged top political appointees in the Department of Homeland Security did the most to make internal decisions suitable for President Trump’s agenda. This included downplaying Russia’s efforts to get involved in the US and a growing threat from White supremacists.

The whistleblower claims that acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf instructed DHS officials earlier this year to “cease providing intelligence assessments on the threat of Russian interference” and, instead, focus their efforts on gathering information related to activities being carried out by China and Iran. Trump and several of his top national security advisers have repeatedly sought to emphasize the threat posed by China in recent months while downplaying the intelligence community’s warnings related to Russian interference in the 2020 election. (CNN)

Even More Trump Drama

As Trump and his camp dealt with the whistleblower drama, even more pressure came his way. Audio recently surfaced from February 7 appearing to implicate Trump acknowledging – and downplaying – the seriousness of the global coronavirus pandemic.

This is President Trump on tape, on February 7, saying that the coronavirus is "more deadly than your – you know, your, even your strenuous flus." But he minimized the threat in public. On February 26, he told the public "I think that’s a problem that’s going to go away." pic.twitter.com/TOHTpqYtvZ — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 9, 2020

"I wanted to always play it down," Trump said on March 19, according to reports. "I still like playing it down, because I don't want to create a panic." https://t.co/IUUb0ZuU0C — ABC News (@ABC) September 9, 2020

To make matters even more cringe, resurfaced tweets from March 2020 show how Trump downplayed COVID-19 and suggested the flu was even more deadly.

“So last year 37,000 Americans died from the common Flu. It averages between 27,000 and 70,000 per year. Nothing is shut down, life & the economy go on. At this moment there are 546 confirmed cases of CoronaVirus, with 22 deaths. Think about that!” -Donald Trump’s Twitter

So last year 37,000 Americans died from the common Flu. It averages between 27,000 and 70,000 per year. Nothing is shut down, life & the economy go on. At this moment there are 546 confirmed cases of CoronaVirus, with 22 deaths. Think about that! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 9, 2020

50 Cent Trolls The President

In April 2020, New York rapper 50 Cent trolled Trump over he appeared to suggest the idea of people putting Clorox into their bodies to help battle COVID-19.

“you know the Vibes. LOL” -50 Cent’s Twitter

you know the Vibes. LOL pic.twitter.com/2Ip1ql73LG — 50cent (@50cent) April 25, 2020

👀 Nah, I ain’t with it Trump crazy. LOL pic.twitter.com/Bv5ynXcRXM — 50cent (@50cent) April 24, 2020