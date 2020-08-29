New York rapper Jim Jones and Juelz Santana are cooking something up. Capo went to his social media pages this week to reveal his protégé is back in music-making mode.

Jim Jones Reunites W/ Juelz Santana

On Saturday, Jimmy went to Instagram with a sneak peek at Santana’s new virtual studio set-up. Jones also hinted at a possible collaboration gearing up to go down.

“Came to @thejuelzsantana house to set up his virtual recording studio @quarantinestudios_ got something special for yal comin up #DipSet” -Jim Jones’ Instagram

Kimbella’s Bubble Bath

Recently, Santana and his wife Kimbella went to their Instagram pages with some jaw-dropping content. The shots featured Santana kicked back while Bella stood above him rocking an exotic outfit in a bubble bath.

“Jus When u thought playing in the jungle wasn’t fun 🤪💯✔️” -Juelz Santana’s Instagram “Welcome to the Jungle baby 🤪😘” -Kimbella

“It’s your world baby!! Welcome HOME!!! I LOVE YOU!!! 🙃🥰🙏🏾🙌🏾😘😘” -Kimbella’s Instagram “🥰🥰😜🙏🏾💯✔️” -Juelz Santana

Wait, There’s More

Recently, Kim went to her Instagram page with a shot of herself and Santana in the bathroom together. The pic featured her blessing Juelz with some bath soap as he locked eyes with her in their tub.

“Couldn’t wait to put you on to this @ancientcosmetics body oil! Blueberry & Myrrh Body Oil.” -Kimbella’s Instagram

Before You Go

A few weeks ago, Santana hit up IG with an extra gushy moment between himself and Kim. In the pic, Juelz is shown kissing Bella and dishing on how much she means to him.

“I Love Being In Love With U… 😍🙏🏾💯✔️” -Juelz Santana’s Instagram “Aw shucks baby 🥺☺️🙌🏾😘💪🏾💯” -Kimbella