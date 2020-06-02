Dipset’s Jim Jones isn’t ready to Black Out on everyone. The hip-hop veteran has come forward to share his issues with Tuesday becoming a day when social media logs off to honor the life of slain black man George Floyd and protest police brutality. #BlackoutTuesday

Jimmy x Tuesday

Jones went to his Instagram page to dish on his personal issue with people not using the power of social media to speak on injustice. Jimmy detailed how online networks have helped enlighten users about what’s happening in real time.

“Verified If we all can black out tht means we all can use our collective efforts way better thn tellin people to black out at this time when there is a message a narrative and our black youth are lost out side How are we gonna reach them when we cutting off th only thing th understand which is social media Rip George #goVote” -Jim Jones’ Instagram

Fade To…

Over the past few hours, everyone from models to hip-hop entertainers have joined the movement. They turned their Instagram pages into black screens to protest police brutality.

Wait, There’s More

Sunday night, Shady Records boss Eminem broke huge news to followers. Em announced his entire team would observe a blackout day Tuesday where they would not make any purchases in support of the struggles against equality.

“#Repost@shadyrecords – We will be closed on Black Out Tuesday. Join us in fighting for change. #TheShowMustBePaused #BlackLivesMatter #BlackOutTuesday” -Eminem’s Instagram

Before You Go

Heading into last Friday, rap star T.I. went online and told people to mark July 7 on their calendars to support Blackout Day. The King of the South said this day would ultimately allow people’s money hurt companies’ pockets and show it’s time for blacks to stop getting negatively targeted.