New York rapper Jim Jones is here for the people – literally. The hip-hop veteran has come through this week with his new George Floyd-inspired “The People” song.

Last night, Jones surprised fans with the must-hear record. The song is produced by veteran hitmaker Harry Fraud and tackles the growing trend of police brutality.

“History we living to see RIP George” -Jim Jones’ Instagram

Yesterday, hip-hop stars came forward to celebrate the four ex-cops connected to George Floyd’s death getting officially charged.

“Thank you Tamika for these necessary words➡️”Do not let anyone tell you that protest and organizing does not work. It works. Stay loud. This is a marathon folks, stay focused. We are winning, together. We are feeling grateful for all the organizers, protesters, organizations and supporters in every corner of this country – especially our Minneapolis fam. George Floyd’s murder will not be in vain. Back to work.”⬅️ #Repost@tamikadmallory” -La La’s Instagram

Drake responds to the four officers who killed George Floyd getting charged pic.twitter.com/vN85itzdGy — SOHH (@sohh) June 3, 2020

According to initial reports, Minnesota General Keith Ellison added charges against the cops. Arrested ex-officer Derek Chauvin received a second-degree murder charge.

Ellison’s official announcement is expected to come Wednesday afternoon, more than a week after Floyd was killed while in police custody in Minneapolis, sparking nationwide protests that call for the end to police violence against black citizens. Derek Chauvin, who had his knee pressed into Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes, had previously been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Officers Thomas Lane and J.A. Keung, who helped restrain Floyd, and a fourth officer, Tou Thao, who stood near the others, were not initially charged. (CNN)

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is increasing charges against Derek Chauvin to 2nd degree in George Floyd’s murder and also charging other 3 officers. This is another important step for justice. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) June 3, 2020

This week, Atlanta rap star 2 Chainz focused on the nationwide protests. The hip-hop heavyweight said they would continue until all of the officers land in handcuffs.