Hollywood actress Jennifer “J. Lo” Lopez is feeling herself, feeling herself. The award-winning crooner has social media’s attention courtesy of a new Alex “A-Rod” Rodriguez clip of herself turning up to past rumored bae Drake‘s “Nonstop” banger.

Big Facts

Last night, J. Lo’s fiancé went online with the digital must-see. In the clip, Jenny is shown giving fans a full glimpse at her body as she dances to Drizzy’s 2018 anthem.

High-Key Details

In May 2017, Lopez appeared to hint at her short-lived Drake run being more sensual. The veteran crooner low-key seemed to reference their publicized fling as a booty call.

The Shades of Blue actress, who is currently on residency in Las Vegas, is setting the record straight about her former fling with the Canadian singer. During a concert on Wednesday, the Puerto Rican star stopped in the middle of her performance when a song that sounded like the infamous “Hotline Bling” came on, to tell the crowd, “Huh. Booty call.” OUCH! (Latina)

Wait, There’s More

The same year, J. Lo talked about the never-ending Drake dating rumors. She also admitted there were plans for them to both collaborate.

“Actually, [Drake] sent me a song that he wanted me to be on. And I got on the song. Yeah, we have a song together. I don’t know what he’s going to do with it, but yeah,” Lopez said. “I don’t date younger men. It’s not like you have to be younger. It’s not about that. I just meet people and if I go out with them, I got out with them. And if I like them and I like them. If I don’t, I don’t. It’s about the person. It’s about who they are. It has nothing to do with age.” (“The Ellen DeGeneres Show”)

Before You Go

Drake’s “Nonstop” video has over 70 million YouTube views.