Jeezy’s Fiancée Jeannie Mai’s Entire Body Hurts Training For Dancing With The Stars

Talk show personality Jeannie Mai is in a world of pain. The popular TV personality has updated fans on her well-being in preparation for a long-awaited “Dancing With The Stars” season premiere set to go down tomorrow.

Jeannie Mai’s Body Hurts

Mai went to her Instagram page and didn’t hold back on how she’s feeling. Jeannie admitted the work she’s put in for the dance competition has her aching.

“Everything hurts including muscles I didn’t even know I had 😳 But never in my life have I worked harder or felt prouder for pushing myself. I grew up in an immigrant family, in a house with 13 people. Still in absolute disbelief to be given this opportunity to be on #DancingWithTheStars! Quarantine made me realize how short life can be. I realized when we grow up, we start sticking to “safe” or “familiar”. So I vowed to myself to start doing things I feared. Ballroom dancing in front of America?? 🙈✔ It’s humbling to be taught by so many gifted people. Week one down and it’s already the most rewarding experience in my career. ….plus, @theMamaMai said she’s sending me back to Vietnam if I get eliminated 😑 So PLEASE VOTE for me! #TeamDreamofJeannie #DWTS tomorrow on @abcnetwork 8/7c” -Jeannie Mai’s Instagram

Jeannie Mai and Nelly Join DWTS

In early September 2020, the show announced its headline-generating cast. Along with Jeannie and rap star Nelly, fans can look forward to retired NBA legend Charles Oakley and Netflix’s “Tiger King” star Carole Baskin dancing for millions.

Tiger King’s Carole Baskin, rapper Nelly, Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause and NBA legend Charles Oakley are among those set to waltz off on to this season of Dancing With The Stars. The ABC competition show, which is based on BBC format Strictly Come Dancing, revealed the full cast on Good Morning America ahead of its September 14 premiere. The quartet will be joined by Monica Aldama, star of Netflix’s Cheer, Disney Channel actress Skai Jackson, One Day at a Time’s Justina Machado, Holey Moley sideline correspondent Jeannie Mai, Catfish’s Nev Schulman and Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir. (Deadline)

