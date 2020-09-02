Jeezy’s Fiancée Jeannie Mai and Nelly Join Dancing With The Stars Cast

Atlanta rapper Jeezy‘s future wife Jeannie Mai and Nelly are going to show off their one-two steps in front of the entire world. The pair and a bunch of high-profile celebrities have landed on the new cast of ABC’s upcoming “Dancing With The Stars” competition.

Jeannie Mai and Nelly Join DWTS

On Wednesday, the show announced its headline-generating cast. Along with Jeannie and Nelly, fans can look forward to retired NBA legend Charles Oakley and Netflix’s “Tiger King” star Carole Baskin dancing for millions.

Tiger King’s Carole Baskin, rapper Nelly, Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause and NBA legend Charles Oakley are among those set to waltz off on to this season of Dancing With The Stars. The ABC competition show, which is based on BBC format Strictly Come Dancing, revealed the full cast on Good Morning America ahead of its September 14 premiere. The quartet will be joined by Monica Aldama, star of Netflix’s Cheer, Disney Channel actress Skai Jackson, One Day at a Time’s Justina Machado, Holey Moley sideline correspondent Jeannie Mai, Catfish’s Nev Schulman and Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir. (Deadline)

JUST ANNOUNCED: The full list of stars hitting the dance floor for season 29!

Jeannie Mai’s Pool Goals

Recently, the future Mrs. Snowman went to her Instagram page to playfully check some of her followers. The curvy entertainer joked about her fans not being up on throwback classic “Freek-a-Leek” by North Carolina rapper Petey Pablo.

“Some of you have never heard Freek-a-Leek by Petey Pablo and it really shows” -Jeannie Mai’s Instagram

"Some of you have never heard Freek-a-Leek by Petey Pablo and it really shows"

Selfie Goals

In April 2020, the Snowman couldn’t help but show Jeannie some major attention. Jeezy went into her Instagram comments section to geek out over Jeannie Mai’s bikini pic.

“Quarantini-kini 🏝💭” -Jeannie Mai’s Instagram “If you only knew 😈” -Jeezy

Relationship Goals

In mid-April 2020, the Snowman shared some must-see content. In the video, Jeezy and Jeannie Mai’s Easter looked extra comfy as they released a dance clip together.